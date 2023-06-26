UTICA — What is the first thing you do when you’re given a book titled “100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die”? You check to see how many you’ve already done, of course.

I guess I’m not ready to kick the bucket yet because I have done only 17 things on the “bucket list” compiled by Illinois author Melanie Holmes.

The book — part of a series published by Reedy Press — divides the list into five categories: food and drink; music and entertainment; sports and recreation; culture and history; and shopping and fashion.

“I looked for hot spots in each of these categories. Equally important, I searched each region of the state in order to highlight each area's unique qualities — its people, places, and geology,” Holmes said via email.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its travel restrictions triggered an interest in many for destinations closer to home.

“Being unable to travel by plane awoke many people to the gems in their backyard or region. This new book is meant to stoke those ideas and keep them alive,” said Holmes.

Central Illinois is well represented in the book of things to do.

Although this column focuses primarily on outdoor recreation and exploration, it’s worth noting that Epiphany Farms, the Mackinaw Valley Vineyard and Bloomington-Normal’s Bruegala brew fest are included in the “food and drink” section.

Even with well-known places such as Starved Rock State Park, sometimes it takes a book like this one to provide the little push to revisit or rediscover a special place — or go somewhere you just never got around to visiting.

Holmes notes in her book that there are several ways to explore Starved Rock, from its 13 miles of trails to narrated trolley tours. Boat rides are also available, as well as kayak rentals.

You can check another thing off your list by going to the nearby Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail and exploring on foot, by bicycle or by riding a mule-powered canal boat based in LaSalle.

One of my favorite trails is accessed from the less crowded east end of the park and leads to Council Overhang and Ottawa Canyon.

If you are lucky, you may see a waterfall at the end of Ottawa Canyon, but all waterfalls in the park depend on runoff and often dry up or slow to a trickle without rainfall. However, the soaring sandstone walls still make the canyon hikes worthwhile. And the hikes to scenic overlooks provide excellent views of the Illinois River Valley.

Other things on the list that are within an hour or so of Bloomington-Normal include touching a piece of the Berlin Wall at Eureka College, spotting Abe Lincoln in the city of Lincoln, hiking the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and touring the state’s Capitol buildings, old and new.

You don’t have to limit yourself to familiar places or Central Illinois. True exploring means expanding your horizons. There are options from Chicago and the northwest corner of Illinois down to the state’s southern tip.

“I'm often delightfully surprised whenever I roam a new area. This was true as I roamed small towns, back roads and big highways. Illinois is so much more than cornfields and Chicago. I mean, it is both those, and so very much more,” Holmes said.

One must-see place in Southern Illinois is the Garden of the Gods area of Shawnee National Forest. The iconic Camel Rock was featured on the state quarter series for Illinois. The observation trail is relatively easy, but be careful if you are lured to the edge. For more adventure, take the back country trail but watch the signposts — it’s easy to get lost.

Lesser known but worthy of its spot on the list is Little Grand Canyon. Also part of Shawnee National Forest, Little Grand Canyon has an easy-to-reach overlook and a challenging “trail” that involves scrambling up and down rocky passages. Watch the weather and avoid this trail if rain is likely.

Giant City State Park has numerous trails, with the most popular being the Giant City Nature Trail, which carries you through sometimes narrow passages that brings to mind walking amid tall buildings on narrow “streets.”

Among spots in the Quad Cities area featured in the book are Arsenal Island and Albany Mounds State Historic Site.

Arsenal Island’s military history dates back to the Revolutionary War and it still includes a U.S. Army facility. You need to obtain a pass at the Moline gate. The island includes a museum and national cemetery and the Mississippi River Visitor Center, where you can view migrating birds and river traffic.

Albany Mounds, north of Moline, includes 39 burial mounds believed to be from the Mississippian Culture.

The end of the book offers suggested itineraries based on interests, such as “Perfect for Kids” and “Wonderfully Off-the-Wall.” It also lists activities by season.

Holmes said, “I offer my mother's mantra, ‘Go while you feel like it, because someday you won't feel like it.’ And I'll add, ‘or you won't be able to.’”

"100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die" is a 192-page softcover book that retails for about $22.50. It's available online at reedypress.com, Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and in many other retailers and bookstores.

