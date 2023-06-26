UTICA — What is the first thing you do when you’re given a book titled “100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die”? You check to see how many you’ve already done, of course.
I guess I’m not ready to kick the bucket yet because I have done only 17 things on the “bucket list” compiled by Illinois author Melanie Holmes.
The book — part of a series published by Reedy Press — divides the list into five categories: food and drink; music and entertainment; sports and recreation; culture and history; and shopping and fashion.
Two hikers walk under Council Overhang on the east end of Starved Rock State Park in Utica on June 14. The park is included in a new book, “100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die.”
“I looked for hot spots in each of these categories. Equally important, I searched each region of the state in order to highlight each area's unique qualities — its people, places, and geology,” Holmes said via email.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its travel restrictions triggered an interest in many for destinations closer to home.
“Being unable to travel by plane awoke many people to the gems in their backyard or region. This new book is meant to stoke those ideas and keep them alive,” said Holmes.
Central Illinois is well represented in the book of things to do.
“100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die,” by Melanie Holmes, is part of a series by Reedy Press providing suggested bucket lists for locations across the country.
Although this column focuses primarily on outdoor recreation and exploration, it’s worth noting that Epiphany Farms, the Mackinaw Valley Vineyard and Bloomington-Normal’s Bruegala brew fest are included in the “food and drink” section.
Even with well-known places such as Starved Rock State Park, sometimes it takes a book like this one to provide the little push to revisit or rediscover a special place — or go somewhere you just never got around to visiting.
Holmes notes in her book that there are several ways to explore Starved Rock, from its 13 miles of trails to narrated trolley tours. Boat rides are also available, as well as kayak rentals.
A trip on a canal boat towed by a mule on the Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail at its end in LaSalle is listed in the “Culture and History” section of the book “100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die.”
You can check another thing off your list by going to the nearby Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail and exploring on foot, by bicycle or by riding a mule-powered canal boat based in LaSalle.
One of my favorite trails is accessed from the less crowded east end of the park and leads to Council Overhang and Ottawa Canyon.
If you are lucky, you may see a waterfall at the end of Ottawa Canyon, but all waterfalls in the park depend on runoff and often dry up or slow to a trickle without rainfall. However, the soaring sandstone walls still make the canyon hikes worthwhile. And the hikes to scenic overlooks provide excellent views of the Illinois River Valley.
Touching a piece of the Berlin Wall is as easy as visiting the Ronald Reagan Peace Garden at his alma mater, Eureka College. It is shown here, with a small Reagan doll, in June 2017 at a commemoration of his death.
Other things on the list that are within an hour or so of Bloomington-Normal include touching a piece of the Berlin Wall at Eureka College, spotting Abe Lincoln in the city of Lincoln, hiking the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and touring the state’s Capitol buildings, old and new.
You don’t have to limit yourself to familiar places or Central Illinois. True exploring means expanding your horizons. There are options from Chicago and the northwest corner of Illinois down to the state’s southern tip.
Sandstone walls soar above a hiker in Starved Rock State Park’s Ottawa Canyon on June 14.
“I'm often delightfully surprised whenever I roam a new area. This was true as I roamed small towns, back roads and big highways. Illinois is so much more than cornfields and Chicago. I mean, it is both those, and so very much more,” Holmes said.
One must-see place in Southern Illinois is the Garden of the Gods area of Shawnee National Forest. The iconic Camel Rock was featured on the state quarter series for Illinois. The observation trail is relatively easy, but be careful if you are lured to the edge. For more adventure, take the back country trail but watch the signposts — it’s easy to get lost.
Lesser known but worthy of its spot on the list is Little Grand Canyon. Also part of Shawnee National Forest, Little Grand Canyon has an easy-to-reach overlook and a challenging “trail” that involves scrambling up and down rocky passages. Watch the weather and avoid this trail if rain is likely.
Giant City State Park has numerous trails, with the most popular being the Giant City Nature Trail, which carries you through sometimes narrow passages that brings to mind walking amid tall buildings on narrow “streets.”
Among spots in the Quad Cities area featured in the book are Arsenal Island and Albany Mounds State Historic Site.
Arsenal Island’s military history dates back to the Revolutionary War and it still includes a U.S. Army facility. You need to obtain a pass at the Moline gate. The island includes a museum and national cemetery and the Mississippi River Visitor Center, where you can view migrating birds and river traffic.
Albany Mounds, north of Moline, includes 39 burial mounds believed to be from the Mississippian Culture.
The end of the book offers suggested itineraries based on interests, such as “Perfect for Kids” and “Wonderfully Off-the-Wall.” It also lists activities by season.
Holmes said, “I offer my mother's mantra, ‘Go while you feel like it, because someday you won't feel like it.’ And I'll add, ‘or you won't be able to.’”
"100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die" is a 192-page softcover book that retails for about $22.50. It's available online at r
eedypress.com, Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and in many other retailers and bookstores.
Vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks
Vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks
America’s national parks have a storied history that rivals their stunning beauty. The formations in these lands range from windswept caves and river-forged valleys, to savage coastlines and some of the world’s highest peaks. There are glaciers and deserts, and a myriad of flora and fauna that thrive amidst these wild expanses of Earth.
Stacker compiled a list of 50 vintage photographs that show the magic of these areas and the wonders which greeted early American explorers. Stretching from sea to shining sea, America’s national parks have been protected through a series of laws, which ensure they will be available for all future generations to enjoy. Though easily accessible in the modern age of fast-paced transport, many of these wild lands were only accessible by foot when early explorers discovered their natural wonders.
Beginning with the Yosemite Valley Grant Act, signed by Abraham Lincoln on June 30, 1864, the Yosemite Valley and surrounding lands became the first federally protected area. Yellowstone became the first national park in 1872, although the National Park Service was not officially created to manage and care for this slowly growing series of vast land tracts until 1916.
Due to the work done by early conservationists, the need to protect these natural areas was emphasized as a priority throughout the late 1800s and early 1900s. Legendary naturalists and explorers, such as John Muir and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, were influential in keeping the resources contained within these parks from being consumed by the growth of America’s industrial age.
Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.
Continue scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.
Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images
Washington Column
Benjamin West Kilburn enjoys a tranquil scene in the Yosemite Valley circa 1870. This was 20 years before the valley and surrounding lands became the nation’s third national park.
Sepia Times // Getty Images
First boat on Yellowstone Lake
Two men set out on Yellowstone Lake in a boat named The Annie. The image was captured in 1871, just a year before Yellowstone became America’s first national park.
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
Travel views of Yosemite National Park
A young woman ties her horse up for a rest with Yosemite’s iconic, snowcapped, mountainscape in the background in the early 1900s.
Genthe, Arnold // Library of Congress
Grand Canyon, Arizona
Around the start of the century, this image shows a man gazing over the Grand Canyon before the park went from being a national monument to an established national park in 1919.
Genthe, Arnold // Library of Congress
Petrified Forest
Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona is home to fossilized trees made up of almost solid quartz. This natural process of turning trees into stone occurred over millions of years.
Genthe, Arnold // Library of Congress
Grinnell Glacier
George Grinnell and his wife, Elizabeth, on a glacier named after them. Mr. Grinnell was an influential historian, conservationist, and naturalist, who helped map the West while working to advocate for native people.
Underwood & Underwood // New York Public Library
Lake Nanita
Located in Rocky Mountain National Park, Lake Nanita is the largest body of water in the park. It’s situated between Longs Peak and Grand Lake.
Colorado Association // New York Public Library
Saint Mary Lake
Jagged mountains surround Saint Mary Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park. Pictured across the lake is Goat Mountain.
Kiser, Fred H. // New York Public Library
Mark Twain log
Known as the “Mark Twain Tree,” this giant sequoia was cut down in 1891 in what later became Kings Canyon National Park. The trunk was sent to New York and London to be displayed in museums.
Curtis, C. C. (Charles Clifford) // New York Public Library
Photographing falls
William Henry Jackson photographs Yosemite Falls from Glacier Point in California. Yosemite Falls is one of the world’s largest waterfalls, dropping a total of 2,425 feet.
MPI // Getty Images
Driving through a tree
A group travels by horse-drawn carriage through a giant sequoia tree. Sequoias are some of the largest trees in the world and can live over 3,000 years.
Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images
Steamer queen
Glacier Bay National Park of Alaska contains 3.3 million acres, and includes fjords, glaciers, and temperate rainforests. It is one of the most vast conservation areas on the globe.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Muir Glacier
John Muir became one of Glacier Bay National Park’s earliest advocates during his travels there to study glaciology. He noted early on that Yosemite may have been created by these same massive ice sheets.
Corbis Historical // Getty Images
President Roosevelt at Yosemite
On a three-day exploration led by Muir, President Theodore Roosevelt explored the Yosemite Valley and Mariposa Grove. Roosevelt was instrumental in early projects to conserve land for national parks.
Corbis Historical // Getty Images
Tourists in Yellowstone National Park
Two visitors drive along a raging river in Yellowstone National Park. Humans have been exploring this area from as far back as 11,000 years ago.
Corbis Historical // Getty Images
Roosevelt and Muir
A group of explorers, including conservationist John Muir and President Theodore Roosevelt hiked among Yosemite Valley’s redwood trees. On the valley and trees, President Roosevelt remarked, "There can be nothing in the world more beautiful than the Yosemite, the groves of the giant sequoias and redwoods…”
PhotoQuest // Getty Images
In the Bad Lands
Pictured amidst the Pine Ridge Reservation, Native Americans ride on horseback through the Badlands in South Dakota. The area has been inhabited by tribes including the
Lakota and Arikara for nearly 11,000 years.
Edward S. Curtis // Getty Images
Yellowstone River through the Grand Canyon
The Yellowstone River flows through the Grand Canyon. European explorers first set eyes on the canyon in 1540, long before it was part of the landscape of America.
Ingersoll, T. W. (Truman Ward) // New York Public Library
Yosemite Falls, Yosemite National Park
Yosemite Falls is the largest of numerous waterfalls in the park. The falls all experience increased flow during the spring and early summer when snowmelt is at its peak.
Galloway, Ewing // New York Public Library
Grand Falls of Yellowstone River from Point Lookout, 360 feet high
The Grand Falls of Yellowstone flows into the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone. Geologists believe the park was formed some 140,000 to 160,000 years ago after a volcanic eruption about 640,000 years before.
Ingersoll, T. W. (Truman Ward) // New York Public Library
Sea waves crashing against rocks
Waves crash into Thunder Hole on Mount Desert Island in Maine’s Acadia National Park. Acadia was the first designated national park east of the Mississippi River.
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
Old Faithful Geyser Cone, steaming
A lone explorer stands beside Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park in the late 1800s. Today, the regular eruptions can be viewed from anywhere on the park’s
live stream.
Ingersoll, T. W. (Truman Ward) // New York Public Library
Tourists at cliff dwellings
A group of tourists explores Pueblo homes built into the cliffs at Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado. The park was created in 1906 in order to preserve the homes of the ancestral people who lived there for 700 years.
Lee, Russell // New York Public Library
Fern Lake
Located in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Fern Lake is one of many stops on the Fern Lake Trail. Shown here is an early explorer’s boat tied up lakeside dating between the late 1800s and the early 1900s.
United States. National Park Service // New York Public Library
Franklin Lane with group at Mount Rainier
Franklin Lane, secretary of the interior, was also a conservationist and influential political adviser. Here he travels with a group to explore the sites around Mount Rainier National Park in Washington State.
Bettmann
Photographing canyon wall
With one hanging from the rope and the other holding it, brothers Emery and Ellsworth Kolb precariously photograph a section of the Grand Canyon wall. The duo started a successful photography business based in the region, which allowed them to continue exploring.
Universal History Archive // Getty Images
Ice skaters at Yosemite National Park
Visitors to Yosemite National Park enjoy skating on a frozen lake in the early 1900s. The vast, protected park has a land mass comparable to the size of Rhode Island.
Corbis Historical // Getty Images
Ranger driving car on railroad
Affixed with railroad wheels, this specially designed Ford carried rangers like C.K. Jordan, shown here on a forest fire watch in the Northern California wilderness.
Corbis Historical
Continental Divide over Shoshone Lake
This westward view shows Shoshone Lake and from the Continental Divide. The Continental Divide Trail, which traverses the lands from Mexico to Canada, was first forged by Indigenous peoples long before the land became a protected section of the American West.
Underwood & Underwood
Shenandoah National Park, Virginia
An early modern explorer is shown here in Shenandoah National Park located in Virginia. The park was first inhabited some 8,000 years ago by Native Americans who used the land to hunt and gather food, and create tools for consumption and trade.
Staley, Harry // New York Public Library
General Sherman Tree, Sequoia National Park, California
Located in California’s Sequoia National Park, the General Sherman tree is the world’s largest tree at 275 feet tall. The base of the tree is over 36 feet in diameter.
Unknown // New York Public Library
Sandstone Cliffs in Zion National Park, Utah
Once utilized by native tribes 8,000 years ago to track giant sloths and mammoths, Zion Canyon was later settled by Mormon pioneers in the 1860s. Due to flash floods, early settlers faced great difficulty in the park as the sudden onslaught of raging waters could wash away entire towns.
Ewing Galloway // New York Public Library
Corbin Hollow boy
This boy was one of many who were considered the “Hollow Folk” who lived in the Shenandoah National Park, seemingly cut off from modern society. They lived in cabins built of mud and logs, and were a fascination of anthropologists due to their alleged lack of religion, government, and social structure.
Rothstein, Arthur // New York Public Library
Formations at Bryce Canyon
Consisting of 35,835 acres, Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park contains some of the most wild and jagged rock formations in the western United States. The land was home to various native tribes for thousands of years prior to it becoming part of the national park system.
Lee, Russell // New York Public Library
Grand Canyon
Visitors to the Grand Canyon bask in the sun at the canyon’s edge in 1939. The park went from national monument to official national park status 20 years prior in 1919.
Unknown // New York Public Library
Sequoia giganteum
A traveler stands inside the hollowed out trunk of a giant sequoia tree in the Mariposa Grove of Yosemite National Park. Giant sequoias like this one survive even the hottest of forest fires, which are a necessary part of the tree’s propagation. The heat allows their cones to open and release their seeds.
Dove, Adam // New York Public Library
Glacier National Park, Montana
Peaks rise in the distance over an alpine lake in Glacier National Park. The park straddles the Continental Divide, which explains its extreme weather patterns.
Hileman, T. J. // New York Public Library
Gate to government reservation, Hot Springs, Arkansas
The natural geological features of this area inspired the United States to protect the land in 1832. In 1921, five years after the formation of the National Park Service, the land was officially included as a national park.
Detroit Publishing Co. // Library of Congress
Estes National Park, Colorado
Towering rock formations dot the landscape in Estes, Colorado, an area which borders Rocky Mountain National Park. The protection of these lands were due in large part to the Estes Park Protective and Improvement Association, which worked to keep industry from disrupting this area of natural wonder.
National Photo Company Collection // Library of Congress
Cowlitz Glacier
A team of workers bands together to rescue a victim who has fallen into a crevasse in Rainier National Park on the Cowlitz Glacier. Flowing southeasterly off of Mount Rainier, the glacier consists of two parallel ice streams.
Photographs Division Washington, D.C. // Library of Congress
Mount McKinley
Dog sled teams rest in front of Mount McKinley, now called Denali, in Denali National Park in Alaska. It is the tallest mountain in North America, rising to over 20,000 feet.
APIC // Getty Images
Mountaineer sketching on rope swing
An early mountaineer sketches from a rope swing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The sport of mountaineering began to take hold in the United States in the early 1900s and advanced after World War II as new equipment began to be used to climb cracks in mountain facades.
Bettmann // Getty Images
Death Valley Rock
An early visitor sits atop a unique stone formation in California’s Death Valley in 1930. Shortly after this time, President Roosevelt’s newly created Civilian Conservation Corps worked to develop the park infrastructure by building roads in order to make the land more accessible to visitors.
Topical Press Agency // Getty Images
Utah
Rock formations in the desert area known as Arches National Park. The park began as a national monument, designated by President Herbert Hoover in 1929, and was established by Congress as a national park in 1971.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Vehicle and Badlands geological formations
A car drives through the Badlands of South Dakota in August 1934. The land was once home to saber-toothed cats and rhinos.
Corbis // Getty Images
Seminole woman canoeing in the Everglades
A Seminole woman paddles with a child through the vast expanse of watery terrain now known as Everglades National Park. The Seminole tribe fought to keep its land out of the hands of American settlers during a series of wars in the 1800s.
ullstein bild // Getty Images
Summer vacation in the 1950s
Beside a rock formation is a Plymouth, shown in 1953, in California’s Joshua Tree National Park. The park is home to unique plant species and rock formations created by the harsh conditions of the desert winds and seasonal rains.
Robert Alexander // Getty Images
Arizona
A person stands beside a saguaro cactus in 1962. Saguaro National Park was formed in part to protect this species of cactus, which is the largest in the country, growing upwards of 50 feet into the air.
Erich Andres // Getty Images
Crater Lake
Crater Lake is the deepest lake in North America, going down 1,943 feet below its surface. The surrounding park named after the lake was created in 1902.
Archive Photos // Getty Images
