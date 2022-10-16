Paddlers find whitewater Zen on Fox River at Yorkville

YORKVILLE — What once was the scene of tragedies is now the scene of triumphs, learning and fun.

Accidents at the old Glen Palmer Dam on the Fox River claimed more than 20 lives over the years before the state decided to modify the low-head dam.

In the process of making the dam safer, the project also included a 1,100-foot-long bypass chute on its south side with boulders creating a whitewater paddling park.

The Marge Cline Whitewater Course opened in 2011 at Yorkville’s Bicentennial Riverfront Park, 302 E. Hydraulic St., about 90 miles from Bloomington-Normal, in Kendall County.

There is no charge for using the whitewater park. There are no lifeguards. You paddle at your own risk. A sign at the entrance advises people to wear life jackets. Although not mentioned on the signage, a helmet is a good idea.

The park has at least one portable toilet and changing area as well as a playground for younger family members. There also are restaurants nearby to refuel after paddling.

Equipment can be rented from the Yak Shack, including one-person inflatable rafts called tube trackers that are suitable for beginners, said Yak Shack owner Jeff Brown. The rental season is about to end, but Brown said it usually resumes around April 1. Check yakshackonline.com for more information.

The whitewater park is named in honor of longtime paddling advocate and educator Marge Cline, known as “River Mom,” who was a leader in the Chicago Whitewater Association.

Brown said the whitewater park has “all the features that you’d find in bigger, more natural whitewater but without the consequences.”

There also are whitewater parks in Wausau, Wisconsin; South Bend, Indiana; and Charles City, Iowa.

“This one is really kind of designed as a beginner course,” said Chris Sweet of Lexington, who got into whitewater kayaking about three and a half years ago. “When I come up with my family, they like to just bomb down it in inflatable kayaks.”

But he notes, although the course is beginner-friendly, “it’s also designed for kayakers who want to stay and play in the river — do playboat moves, to surf the waves.”

Those “playboat moves” include making the short boats flip and spin. “Surfing” is finding the right balance point while paddling upstream so the boat seems to sit on a wave without moving.

Tom Hafner of Oak Park describes it as being in “the Zen zone,” with gravity trying to pull you down and water trying to push you downstream.

“You have to be fully present to maintain that position, and it’s meditation because nothing else can be in your mind, so you’re totally in the zone,” he said.

Stacy Sparlin of Plainfield, an Illinois State University graduate, finds whitewater paddling to be both calming and exhilarating.

“It’s very calming when you’re by any water, even when you're near like a rapid, just the sound. … And it’s a challenge. There’s always something new to learn,” said Sparlin.

That learning ideally should be done through formal lessons.

“Whitewater is not something that you get into on your own. You’ve got to have a class and somebody to go with that knows what they’re doing,” said Sweet.

Brown hopes to offer classes on rolling your kayak — getting it right-side-up after capsizing — in a pool this winter.

Steve Butler of Urbana, an experienced flatwater canoe paddler and kayaker, went to the course with Sweet with the goal of “expanding the skill set a little and just having some fun.”

Butler said, “I haven’t figured it all out yet, but we’ll see how it goes.” He was still smiling at the end of the day, despite capsizing a few times. And when he hit the sweet spot, surfing a wave, his friends — old and new — cheered him on.

Whitewater paddlers in Illinois are “a pretty tight-knit group. We rely on each other, especially when we’re running high-flow, more dangerous rivers,” said Sweet. “Your partners that you’re paddling with are potentially there to rescue you, so it’s a great way to build friendships and relationships.”