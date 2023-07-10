SECOR — The ParkLands Foundation Ridgetop Hill Prairie packs a lot into a small package.

Recognized as an Illinois Nature Preserve in 1984, the 17.4-acre site contains upland and bottomland forest and former pastureland being restored as prairie, but its key feature is a high-quality glacial drift hill prairie.

Depending on when you visit, you will find various wildflowers from pale purple coneflowers and wild petunias to blazing star and purple prairie clover.

The mix of blooms changes from month to month and even week to week. The coneflowers are finishing their blooming period, but purple prairie clover has just started, and by the end of the month, the large yellow flowers of false foxglove will take their turn, according to Sherrie Snyder, a ParkLands volunteer who is the lead steward at the preserve.

Later this summer or early fall, expect to see grasses common to hill prairie such as little bluestem and sideoats grama.

“Back in the 1970s, the botanists in the state of Illinois did a natural area inventory, the INAI, and found this place to be a high-quality hill prairie, which are very rare in the state of Illinois,” explained Snyder.

Only 500 acres of high-quality hill prairie remain in the state, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and 10 of those acres are at the Ridgetop preserve.

Several spots along the ridge, 110 feet above the Mackinaw River, provide beautiful views, although the fully leafed-out trees make it difficult to see the river in summer.

There are no formal trails at the nature preserve, but a path is mowed about once a year to help volunteers get to where they need to work.

“Otherwise, they’re just deer trails and whatever occurs naturally,” said Snyder.

The preserve is in Woodford County at 434 County Road 1975 East in Secor. Park in the grass near the entrance sign.

Hikers should wear long pants and closed-toed shoes. If you are sensitive to poison ivy, this not the place for you, as the three-leaved plant is abundant in some areas. Bring water but leave your dog at home; dogs are not allowed in the preserve.

The out-and-back path is less than a mile, but there is plenty to see and hear.

The flute-like song of the wood thrush and musical notes of orioles greeted me as I walked through the site. The bouncing notes of the field sparrow, which starts slow and speeds up like the sound of a dropped pingpong ball, joined the chorus, as did the very vocal house wrens.

Butterflies, dragonflies, bees and other insects share the air with the birds.

As I bent down to take a picture of a wildflower, a tiny gray tree frog, barely over an inch long, hopped quickly in the leaf litter.

“There’s so much to find out there if you have the time to look,” said Snyder.

She’s been a steward there for about five years, organizing work days, battling invasive plants and doing whatever else needs to be done.

On Tuesday she was out early in the heat and humidity removing yellow sweet clover, an invasive plant that spreads, harming diversity and shading out other plants.

“When I was introduced to Ridgetop Hill Prairie, I recognized what a beautiful place it was,” said Snyder. She decided to volunteer to help ensure it got the regular management needed “to preserve the beauty of the place and the plants.”

For more information, go to parklandsfoundation.org.