SPRINGFIELD — With leaves off the trees, the Lincoln Memorial Garden might appear to be slumbering like the giant troll named Sovn that lounges near its nature center.

But this gem, dedicated as a living memorial to Abraham Lincoln, is very much awake and welcoming visitors at 2301 E. Lake Shore Drive.

Birds are singing and flitting through the trees, stopping by the feeders and using Lake Springfield as a migration stopover.

Whitetail deer are wandering through the woods.

This is a place not just to explore, but also to dream as big as its founders did about 90 years ago, whether it’s imagining who lives in the fairy garden or reflecting on the words of Lincoln that are engraved on benches along the trails.

At Lincoln Memorial Garden, “From little acorns mighty oaks grow” is not just a proverb; it is a literal reality.

“Our records indicate there were around 18 trees on the site in the 1930s. The area was predominantly a pasture for cattle,” explained executive director Joel Horwedel.

Oak trees were not readily available from nurseries in those days, so garden founder Harriett Knudson wrote notes to garden clubs and scouting groups asking them to collect acorns and mail them to her, he said.

“All the oaks that you see here on the trail were actually planted by volunteers and Scouts from acorns, which I think is pretty neat,” said Horwedel, as he walked along the White Oak Trail to the Lincoln Council Ring, one of eight gathering places.

The site includes trees native to Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky — the three states in which Lincoln lived before becoming president.

“Our site was developed and planned by Jens Jensen. This was his last public project,” said Horwedel.

Jensen also served as the landscape architect for many Chicago city parks and for Ewing Manor in Bloomington, the home of Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing, which was originally named Sunset Hill.

“We have just under 6 miles of hiking trails. They are all woodchipped and they’re all meandering,” said Horwedel.

The woodchips provided a nice break from the muddy trails that have persisted this relatively snow-less winter. There also is a half-mile accessible trail by the nature center.

The garden has two larger-than-life wooden trolls in the style of Thomas Dambo, whose trolls have been shown in places such as the Morton Arboretum.

Horwedel said the Springfield Art Association was inspired to create the trolls because of the garden’s connection to Jensen, who, like Dambo, was from Denmark.

“They wanted to create one that was large but yet not overwhelming or scary for kids, so they made him kind of with his back up against the trees and kind of like a napping posture,” said Horwedel. “They named him ‘Sovn’ for ‘sleep.’”

Sovn was so popular they made a second troll, Aco, which means “one who helps mankind.” It resides across the road in Cawley Meadow, a space used for festivals and other special events.

Plans for a third troll are in the works as part of a children’s woodland garden with natural components to encourage children to climb and play. Construction of the nature playground is hoped to be completed this year, said Horwedel.

The well-equipped nature center building includes a bird observation window and a nature discovery room with educational exhibits about Illinois species that may be found in the garden or elsewhere in the state.

Upcoming events include maple syrup making demonstrations at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. March 4, 5, 11 and 12. There also will be a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon March 18, 19, 25 and 26.

For tickets to the breakfast, go to lincolnmemorialgarden.org.

The garden is open from sunrise to sunset. The nature center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Monday.

