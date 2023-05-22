HUDSON — Lake Bloomington is more than a place of nice homes, summer camps and boating. It’s more than a water source for Bloomington. It’s a source of recreation that includes playgrounds and picnic tables.

Surrounding the reservoir are six parks with varying amenities. The parks are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Alcohol is prohibited. Pets must be leashed.

Experiences await: sitting in the shade listening to birdsong or children’s laughter on the playground; looking into the eyes of a deer or red fox as they touch the wild spot in your soul; casting a fishing line, regardless of whether you catch anything.

It’s Joe Darter’s job as the property manager for the water division of Bloomington’s Public Works Department to strike the right balance between recreation and water quality.

“Water supply is first and foremost in everything we do,” said Darter.

But many efforts that help water quality also enhance the environment for those out to enjoy the lake and its parks.

“Within the last five years, we’ve probably planted 75 trees,” said Darter. “Trees play such an important role in helping keep our lakes clean. They help stop erosion, help filter the nitrate and runoff.”

Prairie plantings line the area north of the North Park Road. During mid-summer it is alive with colors — colorful plants, birds and butterflies.

“Right now we’re really focused on finding areas around the lake that we don’t have to mow and we can convert to pollinator areas,” said Darter. “We’ve planted all sorts of different wildflower seeds, pollinators seeds, sunflowers — anything to attract bees and birds and butterflies.”

A pair of bald eagles nests near the lake and one can frequently be spotted atop a tower near the water plant.

Migrating waterfowl, including American white pelicans, visit the lake in spring and fall, along with osprey and songbirds.

“You have a wonderful opportunity to see birds you don’t see very often,” said Darter.

Mary Janssen of Roanoke, visiting the lake on Mother’s Day, said, “It’s calm and peaceful and quiet when we have come out here. … It’s just a beautiful area.”

Kim Waters of Eureka said visiting the lake brings back memories of stories her mother told about enjoying the lake as a child.

Although there are no designated hiking trails in the city parks, the ParkLands Foundation’s Moon Tract has a 1 1/4-mile loop trail. The trailhead is near the intersection of Carver Road and Camp Peairs Road.

Hubbard Park, located south of the spillway near the water plant and boat ramp, has two picnic shelters and a playground.

Spillway Park is mainly used by people who are fishing.

North Park, with an entrance just north of the spillway bridge, has two picnic shelters, two small gazebos with benches, scattered picnic tables, playground equipment and plenty of room to spread blankets.

Just beyond and across from the east entrance to North Park is Kickapoo Park. It has a pond and picnic shelter.

A scenic drive called Lampe Lane or the Interloop Road travels through a wooded area for about one mile, connecting with Carver Road and Iroquois Lane.

Be alert and follow the speed limit. Deer are abundant and the route is popular with cyclists and runners.

Starkey Park and Association Park are accessed from the Interloop Road. The latter has a picnic shelter, playground and picnic tables with access to the lake for canoes and kayaks. Darter said there are plans to add a picnic shelter at Starkey Park.

“They’re just beautiful little parks set in the middle of the woods,” said Darter.

