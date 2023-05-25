Gift this article
BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington golf courses announced a new online tee time reservation system.
This includes The Den at Fox Creek, Prairie Vista and Highland Park golf courses.
The new service is in partnership with Club Prophet based in Oakmont, PA and is currently used in 1,700 golf courses in the nation.
For those who wish to book a time can visit
bloomingtonparks.org./facilities/golf-courses and click the "Book a Teem Time" tab.
If golfers run into any issues using the app, they are encouraged to call any of the golf courses or stop by in-person for a brief tutorial on how to use the app.
The clubhouse phone numbers are as follows:
The Den at Fox Creek, 309-434-2300 Prairie Vista, 309-434-2217 Highland Park, 309-434-2200.
