Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington golf courses announced a new online tee time reservation system.

This includes The Den at Fox Creek, Prairie Vista and Highland Park golf courses.

The new service is in partnership with Club Prophet based in Oakmont, PA and is currently used in 1,700 golf courses in the nation.

For those who wish to book a time can visit bloomingtonparks.org./facilities/golf-courses and click the "Book a Teem Time" tab.

If golfers run into any issues using the app, they are encouraged to call any of the golf courses or stop by in-person for a brief tutorial on how to use the app.

The clubhouse phone numbers are as follows:

The Den at Fox Creek, 309-434-2300

Prairie Vista, 309-434-2217

Highland Park, 309-434-2200.

Photos: Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament roars toward match play