DECATUR — The old saying “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush” is literally true when it comes to bird banding.

Travis Wilcoxen, a biology professor at Millikin University, operates a bird banding station at the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur.

“The goal is to capture birds for the sake of monitoring bird populations,” Wilcoxen explained. “Also in our research, we take blood samples. We use those blood samples to look for antibodies to disease and test for the general quality of health of the birds we capture.”

Jacques Nuzzo, program director at the Illinois Raptor Center, said the banding project fits with the center’s scientific focus and can provide helpful information for evaluating the health of birds brought to the center for rehabilitation.

The birds are captured in what are called “mist nets.” They are a fine mesh set up on poles, “usually with a wall of vegetation behind so that the net just blends into the background,” said Wilcoxen.

The birds are carefully removed from the nets and placed in cloth bags to keep them safe until they are taken to the banding area.

The public can view the banding process on specific days listed on the Illinois Raptor Center Bird Banding Station’s Facebook page. The last session this spring will be from 6:15 to 11 a.m. May 25. Banding sessions can be canceled because of weather conditions, so be sure to follow the Facebook page if you are thinking of going.

It’s fascinating to see these feathered creatures up close and notice details that are easy to miss when they are flying or hopping around in the bush.

Once the birds are “in the hand,” Wilcoxen and his crew take measurements such as the length of the wings, tail and lower leg and the breadth of their head. They also determine their body mass by weighing the bag while they are in it and subtracting the weight of the bag.

“Using these structural measurements with their body mass, we can create an index that’s kind of like a BMI,” said Wilcoxen. “They should be a certain weight for their structural size, and birds that are above that are in better condition than birds that are below that.”

Wilcoxen has been banding birds for about 18 years and said he has banded about 6,000 birds in that time. He is a U.S. Geological Survey master bander, which permits him to band songbirds and raptors, such as hawks, for research purposes.

Banding information is sent to the USGS Bird Banding Laboratory. When a banded bird is reported somewhere else, researchers are able to reconstruct the movements of individual birds and determine such things as migration routes, ranges and lifespan, according to the USGS website.

Different methods are used to capture raptors and “you don’t catch a lot of raptors in the spring,” said Nuzzo.

“The raptor banding project that we have going on here is interesting because we’re going to be banding wild raptors and the rehab raptors," he said. They also will be taking blood samples.

“We’re going to be building up a database of what normal blood values are in birds of prey, because we don’t know what that is,” said Nuzzo.

He said the center looks at raptor rehabilitation as a science.

“Every one of these birds that comes in here is a book of information, and so we started collecting data points on these birds,” said Nuzzo.

