Thank you for your generosity

Once again, the people of Woodford County showed their generosity this year and donated $13,800 to the Season of Giving fund

In the 30 years of the fund, $539,761 has been donated, with all of the money going to directly help local people through Heartline, and the Eureka, Roanoke and Minonk Food Pantries.

The local charities mainly depend on donations to keep their doors open. The money donated to the food pantries is used to serve clients all year long. Heartline and the food pantries put your money to good use for those in need, some of whom are using these services for the first time due to the poor economy.

The Woodford County Journal organizes and operates the Season of Giving Fund as a community service project. 100% of all donations are turned over to the charities designated by the donors.

Once again, we would like to say thank you to all those who gave to the Season of Giving Fund this year, and over the past 30 years. Your gifts helped provide food and shelter for others.

No matter what the need, the people here seem willing to give, and give generously. It speaks volumes about the nature of those who live and work or have ties to Woodford County.