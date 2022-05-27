This week marks Healthy and Safe Swimming Week. Statistics from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that from 2005-2014, there was an average of 10 daily fatal non-boating-related unintentional drownings in the United States. Drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury/death in the U.S., and it's the second-leading cause of accidental death of American children ages 1 to 19.

Livestrong.org lists 10 relatively obvious, yet important safety rules:

- Learn to swim.

- Supervise children.

- Swim only when a lifeguard is on duty.

- Do not swim under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

- Never swim alone.

- Do not swim during thunderstorms.

- Avoid jumping in headfirst.

- Refrain from horseplay in the water.

- Use proper flotation devices. (Inflatable toys, rafts, air mattresses and water wings should not be used as lifesaving devices for children.

- Know first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Also, the CDC recommends four-sided pool fences at least 4 feet high with self-closing, self-latching gates unreachable by children and that open outward.

Fortune favors the prepared. Be aware and cautious, and your experiences and memories will be of fun times.

And set aside a couple of grilled hot dogs for us.

When you’re walking or running, be aware of your surroundings. If you’re on the road, be aware that automobile traffic hasn’t vanished. That goes double if you’re walking with someone and talking. Don’t lose track of where you are. If you have some top-notch headphones, remember that there are some noises you don’t want cancelled when outdoors.

Two wheels or four, be aware of what’s coming at you and how you’re approaching others. Some of us are still numb from the shutdown, and responsibly handling a vehicle may not yet be a reacquired skill set. Look out for the other people. They may be even more out of practice than you. And as much as we dislike the idea of scolding, slow down. Speed limits around town are what they are for reasons,

Be especially careful when enjoying Lake Decatur or wherever you’ll be enjoying water recreation. Water is a potential hazard in the best situations, but becomes more dangerous when approached casually. Be certain everyone in your party is equipped to handle trouble, especially the youngsters who aren’t water veterans. That goes for whether you’re fishing, boating, using personal watercraft, or any of the other pleasures you might enjoy on the water.

As we go off using our mobility, or that of our wheels and/or engines, let’s resolve to keep our eyes open, our wits about us and our focus on safety. We need as many of us as possible to get through this. If only just to see what the other side of our current adventure looks like.

