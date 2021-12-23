OUR VIEW: We should import Canadian tradition

Just imagine adding a whole other 24 hours to Christmas.

Another day tacked on there at the end.

Enter Boxing Day, which we strongly believe has potential to be the greatest Canadian import since Labatt Blue and Eugene Levy.

In the United Kingdom and former British Empire countries, Dec. 26 (although sometimes later, depending on the calendar) gets billing as a legal holiday. The term is thought to come from the day servants or others who had to work on Christmas Day would get their gifts. As in, boxes.

Over the years, Boxing Day has morphed into a big retail day, but it's also a time of eating lots of leftovers and recovering at home while wearing pajamas.

In other words, for rest.

This is something we can really support.

In a time of so much conflict about vaccines and masks and seemingly everything else, creating a whole day of doing absolutely nothing is clearly something that could unite us.

Several years ago, President Barack Obama issued an executive order giving federal employees the day after Christmas off.

We say keep going.

Let’s make Boxing Day a thing here.

This is common ground.

A universal need.

We need a break, people.

Sure, there are pesky mechanical issues like work schedules and budgets. You could make a political argument about the labor shortage and encouraging people not to work. And after three years of COVID, the last thing some might want is another day at home.

We say those critics can still work on Dec. 26.

The rest of us will be here on the couch next to the giftwrapping pile taking a nap.

Happy Boxing Day.

