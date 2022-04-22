OUR VIEW: Trying to cut down bumpy rides

Illinois has its share of weather blessings not shared by our neighbors to the north.

Illinois rarely has piles of snow packing streets and lawns for extended periods, something visitors to Wisconsin and Minnesota will observe from November to Easter, if not later.

But we pay the price on another side. We have the same infrastructure issues that are prominent everywhere in the country. Our regular nuisance on the road is potholes. Thousands of them. Everywhere. Crews can’t keep up, no matter how many are sent out and how long they work.

Heavy rainfalls and the temperature swings have made this spring particularly problematic, and after two years of reduced traveling, we’re on the roads more post-COVID.

A recently released survey from AAA found that 1 in 10 drivers had enough damage to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. The average price tag for repairs? Almost $600.

Those potholes can vary in size from a large softball to a manhole cover and in depth from a dip to something in which you run the danger of having your car disappear, or ruining suspension resulting in a repair cost in excess of that $600 average.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is responsible for the maintenance of more than 45,000 miles of roads between interstates, state highways and U.S. routes, including those that run through major cities. When not tending to snow and ice duties, highway maintenance workers are repairing potholes. Between Nov. 1, 2020 and April 14, 2021, IDOT spent $13.9 million on potholes.

If someone’s vehicle is damaged by a pothole on a state road or highway, a claim can be filed with IDOT. The procedure is outlined at bit.ly/idotproblems, and any issue with an IDOT-maintained road, including potholes, can be reported at 1-800-452-4368.

Bloomington received reports of in excess of 600 potholes in the first four months of the year.

Residents can report potholes at any time through the MyBloomington mobile phone app -- the preferred method -- or through the city’s website at cityblm.org. People can also call the Public Works Department at 309-434-2509. Potholes in Normal can be reported at 309-454-9571 or visiting bit.ly/normalproblems and completing the “Report a Problem” form.

While McLean County has fewer pothole issues, locations can be reported at 309-663-9445.

Drive carefully on the busier city streets. Often, you don’t see potholes until you’re driving through them, or other drivers can block your view until it’s too late.

Here’s to fewer bumpy rides.

