OUR VIEW: Sunday is for mothers

When we're kids, confronted with days for mothers, fathers, grandparents, and even trees, we ask the time-honored question: Why isn't there a Kids' Day? The answer is always, "Because every day is Kids' Day."

Maybe every day should be Mothers' Day.

Mothers definitely deserve more than a day every 12 months.

The job is an impossible one, certainly a profession few would select based on its requirements. Consider the skills and roles required: judge, janitor, housekeeper, caregiver, teacher, grief counselor, fashion consultant, personal shopper, chauffeur, therapist, chef, tutor, event planner, academic adviser, dish washer, nutritionist, tailor, nurse, laundry manager, referee and (on really bad days) plumber all in one shift, and occasionally all at the same time.

That's only for the first 18 years. Motherhood doesn’t end when a son or daughter hits 18. It's a lifetime investment.

Dads and other family members do their part rearing families and keeping houses in order. And every family is a little different — there are adopted families, mixed families, every other kind of family — all with their own roles and dynamics, just as there are single moms, married moms, working moms and guardian moms who aren’t blood relatives.

Society places so many unfair expectations on moms, along with countless sacrifices — professional goals delayed, careers altered, dreams deferred. Moms carry the load, weather the storm and keep the faith.

That’s why moms get top billing above all others.

Every mom deserves to be honored this Mother’s Day.

Maybe the best gift for mom this year is five simple words: Thank you. I love you. Add to that a specific thing mom said or did that made an impression in your life.

Motherhood is a lifetime job. There's no point at which a mother stops being a mother. One of the things that surprises some women is when they experience their primal maternal instincts. Mother is a lifetime job, to the core. Every child of every age needs to realize that as well.

One day is not enough to honor mom. We should all make an effort to be certain today is an excellent and memorable one.

