OUR VIEW: Queen's reign spans generations

The death of Queen Elizabeth has prompted assorted reactions all over the world. Very few of us reacting remember a world in which she was not the leader of England.

The 12-year presidency of Franklin Roosevelt, the longest term of any American chief executive, is a blip compared with Elizabeth’s 70 years.

Even as the role of British royalty moved from reigning to ceremonial, Queen Elizabeth remained a focus of fascination.

Americans are fascinated by royalty — even as we never miss a chance to celebrate having thrown off the monarchy. Baked into our culture is an intense pride that we bow to no one. But the concept of duty is one that is universally understood and commands respect, so we can all understand why Britain mourns someone who served as a steadfast leader for 70 years.

But some observers in America and around the world can’t help but be a “skunk at the garden party today, to use a British expression,” as former State Department official Richard Stengel said. No one rules for 70 years without missteps and mistakes, and Queen Elizabeth’s errors have played out across a world stage.

But so have her successes. England remains Europe’s best example of what United States citizens would like their country to be. Stumbling at times but continuing to move forward is a true sign of progress and survival.

From Kennedy to Kardashian, America has produced its own version of royalty. But we’ve never seen the things we’re about to see in the next few weeks. We’ve observed several royal weddings. But now we’ll have to opportunity to see things for which very few of us have been alive – a funeral for a queen, and a coronation of a king.

We’ll leave the discussion of the necessity of the monarchy to others. As much as the United States has a premier spot in the 21st-century world, we’re just a baby compared to some of the nation-states elsewhere. England has been a monarchy for 1,095 years (927 to present), and as much as the world has changed, England is many ways is the same as it was a millennia ago.