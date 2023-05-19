Some issues are icebergs.

The solution seems easy on the surface, but when you start to dig in, you realize how much is hiding underneath, how much has contributed to a problem and the extreme amount of work that needs to be done just to prepare for working toward a solution.

An examination by Lee Enterprises reporters found dozens of individuals found not fit for trial still in jail months after they should have been transferred to Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) approved facilities.

The IDHS requested a list of questions about the topic be emailed, but emails received no response, and IDHS did not respond to the questions, or to any subsequent attempts to follow up by email and phone.

Some county officials reported inmate wait times of well over 100 days. One Macon County inmate has been waiting for over 140 days. McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said one inmate is approaching 200 days of waiting.

These long wait times, exacerbated in part by the COVID pandemic, far exceed the 20-day notification period formerly required by Illinois law.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker suspended the 20-day as part of his COVID-19 emergency orders. The sheriffs of McLean, Macon, Sangamon, Rock Island, Madison and Knox counties filed a lawsuit last summer alleging that the continued delays were in violation of state law.

In January, Pritzker signed an amendment that extended the transfer deadline to 60 days. As more than one law enforcement official pointed out, the state changed the law rather than fixing the problem.

Our system is failing in its efforts to find help for people who need it. Judges don’t declare people unfit for trial on whims. The system is devised in a manner sensitive to those with mental issues. But the follow-through has been lousy.

These failures are more than mere inconvenience.

Delayed trials leave everyone involved in the case in limbo. Once a defendant has been declared unfit for trial, the trial process effectively stops in its tracks until the individual achieves fitness again.

Inmates can’t participate in their defense. Victims wait without decisions in their cases. Jails’ limited mental health resources are pushed past the load they can carry.

In 1955, Illinois had more than 30,000 state-operated inpatient mental health beds for adults. But by 2019, Illinois had fewer than 1,200 inpatient mental health beds. That number has since dropped to fewer than 1,100 after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing budget cuts and other factors, the state of Illinois closed the Tinley Park Mental Health Center in 2012, Rockford's H. Douglas Singer Mental Health Center in 2012, Peoria's George A. Zeller Mental Health Center in 2002 and Decatur's Adolf Meyer Mental Health Center in 1996.

In total, these closures resulted in the loss of 580 beds for mental health patients and 1,368 full-time equivalent positions.

The state also shuttered the Lincoln Developmental Center and the Jacksonville Developmental Center in 2002 and 2012, respectively. The Lincoln center closed following reports of abuse and neglect.

This decades-long issue caused recidivism among mentally ill inmates. As state-operated facilities closed, a lot of inmates in need of inpatient treatment were forced to return home.

Mental health care workers are among the high in demand as states look to find people to fill staffing needs in the few facilities that remain open.

Illinois may have been responsible to taxpayers’ wallets by closing a half-dozen centers. But it’s been irresponsible to the inmates left in limbo, their friends and family and law enforcement.

Discussions about mental health have moved in the same direction as discussions about cancer. There was a time when people didn’t say the word “cancer,” viewing it as a death sentence. But society has battled back by facing cancers and attempting to heal instead of resigning to losses.

Intentions of dealing with challenged inmates have grown. People in the public eye have been more upfront about their issues dealing with mental health. But that hasn’t necessarily added anything to healing efforts.

As is the case with so many public issues, there’s no silver bullet to resolve this one. If we say we’re committed to improving mental health, we have to prove it. Closing facilities because of cost is not the right answer. Unfortunately, the best answer is going to require money and effort to fill needed positions.

The one positive is the light shining more on these concerns. But that’s just the first step.