Proud Americans take full ownership of being a world standard-bearer for democracy, justice and equity. Our actions as well as our ideals ideally reflect that ownership and the pride in it.

But to fulfill that lofty goal, Americans also must be vigilant about acknowledging when we've stepped outside what is right and fair. There is no shame in righting a wrong and no shame in marking that a wrong has been corrected.

Monday, June 19, is the official federal holiday, also celebrated in most states. Juneteenth celebrates the liberation of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. While President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, it was on June 19, 1865, that the news was delivered to Texas, informing 250,000 slaves of their freedom.

The 13th Amendment ended one of the worst atrocities in this country’s history. It deserves a national celebration. Much of America’s Black history has been misstated or distorted. Juneteenth is a step toward trying to redress that concern.

Juneteenth provides an opportunity to honor and recognize African Americans' contributions, achievements and resilience throughout history. It celebrates their cultural heritage, traditions and those who fought for civil rights, social justice and equality. It highlights the diversity of African American experiences and acknowledges the enduring legacy of African Americans in shaping the United States. By acknowledging this history, society can work towards a more inclusive and equitable future.

Scholars take issue with the date, complaining that the 13th Amendment, which officially abolished slavery throughout the United States, was not ratified until December 6, 1865. Every state was then required by federal law to free its slaves.

The holiday is not exclusively for Blacks. Much of what we’ve been taught in our lives is a result of who is telling the tale, and there are large blocs of people who have not had seats at the table where history is written and disseminated.

The day can help us all grow as Americans. Giving historical context may help those who still struggle with the idea of Juneteenth.