OUR VIEW: How does President Pritzker sound?

Earlier this month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made a speech in Florida, an effort to inspire fellow Democrats and maybe score a few points against Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor running for re-election and potentially for President in 2024.

Pritzker has his own election to be worried about as well, for governor against Darren Bailey in November. But rumblings have also begun that Pritzker could be a contender for the Democrat nomination for President in 2024.

Pritzker possibilities have delighted the political press. They also presented the hilarious image of horrified DeSantis backers outraged at the idea of Pritzker throwing his weight around in Florida. Additional delight came from imagining the equally horrified reaction of Pritzker supporters and allies if DeSantis were to address Republicans in Illinois.

While Pritzker doesn’t have a high profile nationally, neither did Barack Obama. Pritzker did become a national figure in the pro-choice aftermath of the Roe v. Wade reversal, and his travels cross-country give all appearances of efforts to increase visibility. If Pritzker were to decide the governor race is enough of a walk-over, he might ponder going on others’ campaign trails before the November elections.

Joe Biden’s Presidency so far has been as un-dynamic as Democrats feared and almost as disastrous as Republicans predicted. At the very least, Pritzker would represent a newer and younger face for the party of seniors Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders. Pritzker’s enthusiasm could serve as a clarion call for party and country, hopefully able to frame controversial subjects differently than present Democrats, who pitch solutions as though they’re vegetables that have to be forced down the country’s throat.

Pritzker’s pathway is crowded and dependent. He has said he would not run against Biden. Even if Biden stepped back – of which he has shown no intention – Pritzker would have to work past other candidates, potentially including Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others.

While Presidents Obama, Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Grant and Ronald Reagan all hailed from Illinois, no Illinois governor has gone on to be president. Former Democratic Gov. Adlai Stevenson II (1949-1953) was nominated twice for President by the Democrats but lost in landslides in 1952 and 1956 to Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower.

For Pritzker to rise, however, he will have to readjust his targets. No matter how the governor feels, he’s unlikely to claim undecided voters or flip borderline Republicans when he goes on the attack.

In his Florida speech, he said, “They (Republicans) want to distract you into believing that gay marriage, Black history, Disney World and library books are more of a threat to our children than an AR-15.”

Support him or otherwise, that could easily transmute to “undesirables” and “deplorables.” We’ve seen how Democrats fare when classist nonsense is dumped into the national debate.

If the worst that can be said about Pritzker is “he can’t be any worse than the last two guys,” maybe he has a chance.