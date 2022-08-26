OUR VIEW: Heart disease requires attention

If a report said Illinois cancer fatalities were among the worst in the country, we’d be outraged. We’d discuss the issue and make battle plans.

We’d show our concern for one another’s health. Grassroots efforts would pressure decision-makers to fund public efforts to battle the situation. Those with cancer would not be shunned because of their condition.

Unfortunately for those with heart disease, judgment and condemnation often come long before anything else.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the top three causes of death in Central Illinois are diseases of the heart, cancer and cerebrovascular disease or stroke. These three rank the same statewide and for the nation as a whole, but this region has a higher occurrence of deaths related to heart disease.

In 2020, more than 27,000 people died from heart disease in Illinois, ranking seventh highest in the U.S. Nearly 600,000 Illinoisans died of heart disease from 1999 to 2020.

As a Lee Enterprises analysis detailed in today’s paper shows, Central Illinoisans are more likely to die from heart disease than the rest of the state and the nation.

That’s obviously not something in which to take pride. But the reaction too many of us have is nothing in which to take pride either.

Even the best of us will turn defensive about being called among the worst in the country in any category. Too many people reading about high death rates in their area reflexively go into the deflective mode, saying other areas of the state and country have to be at least as bad. The reaction is not one of determination to work toward improvement. Instead, thin-skinned, we look to shift attention elsewhere.

Public judgment about heart disease can turn into moral criticism. The first impulse is to blame the individual for the condition. That accusation works off the assumption that the situation is in the control of the sufferer. In fact, it is not.

Some factors are in an individual’s control. As Bloomington and Pontiac cardiologist Vijay Roy said, dietary habits and lack of physical activities could contribute to the gap, considering the typical Midwest diet is “very rich in saturated fat and salt.” Vast segments of the population are smokers and/or live sedentary lifestyles.

But many other systematic factors play a role in heart issues. In Illinois, rural communities have almost 50% fewer physicians per capita than urban areas. Access to primary care is a strong defense against heart disease.

Levels of poverty and education can impact everything from whether a patient understands how to take medications as prescribed to whether they’re insured. Illinois has approximately 980,000 individuals that qualify for low-cost to no-cost health insurance that are not currently enrolled. Another barrier to access is language, as many Central Illinoisans speak English as a second language.

Generational poverty leaves too many people in the blameless situation of not even thinking about a doctor. If you’re not raised with regular trips to a physician, or if your interactions with health care professionals are uncomfortable or unpleasant, you’re more likely to ignore physical warnings that could portend doom.

Heredity, living situations and diet all play roles as well. In Illinois, 10% of the population lives in a “food desert” -- areas where people have limited access to various healthful foods.

There’s no single cause of heart disease, and there’s no magic bullet to solve the issue.

The American Heart Association has worked to implement “Get with the Guidelines,” an in-hospital program for improving care by promoting “consistent adherence to the latest scientific treatment guidelines.” Several hospitals across Central Illinois use Get With the Guidelines.

Despite heart disease killing more Illinoisans than cancer, liver disease and kidney disease combined, state Department of Public Health officials said, “there is no state funding for neither diabetes, heart disease or stroke.” The reliance is on federal funds.

An IDPH website indicates the “Illinois Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Program” once served Illinoisans, providing resources including the state’s plan to address heart disease and stroke, descriptions of warning signs and various factors like cholesterol and blood pressure, as well as how the risk for heart attack can change by demographic.

However, the site and program appear to be inactive. Former Gov. Bruce Rauner, who left office in 2019, is still listed at the top of the page. An email sent to the provided contact for the program was marked as undeliverable.

Health officials acknowledge there’s room for improvement. Combined with the unacceptable state numbers, that’s a call to action.

The problem will not begin to be solved until we stop hiding from its realities.