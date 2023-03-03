It’s time to stop referring to people being canceled. It’s time to abandon the misnomer of “cancel culture.”

Instead, let’s just start saying people have been caught.

No one who claims to have been “canceled” actually has. They’ve been caught.

Anyone engaging in any kind of public oration has seen how the public discourse has changed. Some subjects are white-hot with controversy. No one says those subjects can’t be discussed. But if you bring a sledgehammer to an argument that needs to be discussed with tweezers, observers are going to be unhappy and they will let you know.

“Dilbert” comic creator Scott Adams posted a YouTube video “confirming” his whiteness and alleging that Black people are all racist and part of a hate group. The aftermath was hundreds of newspapers dropped “Dilbert.”

Immediately and predictably, Adams cried about being canceled. He’s had practice, after all. This isn’t the first (or second or third) time Adams has found himself in the center of the public bulls-eye. He described unvaccinated people as the real "winners" of the pandemic. He questioned the accuracy of the Holocaust death toll. He claims to have lost multiple job opportunities for "being white," and that his prime-time animated UPN series “Dilbert” was canceled for “being white.”

That’s what happens. Single incidents didn’t cause the “cancellation” of Mel Gibson, Kathy Griffin or MyPillow guy Mike Lindell, all names better known than any of this year’s Academy Award best actor and actress nominees. For this trio and in a handful of other notorious cases, their track record led to enough people saying “enough” to cause some sort of financial and social punishment. But their punishments do not mean they’ve been “canceled.”

They’ve been caught.

To be sure, there are different levels of “canceled,” and different levels of getting there. But the cases of the Scott Adamses of the world are different from punishing a college-age person for the childishness of their behavior when they were 14 or someone whose behavior is viewed as objectionable when “ignorant” is a better description.

We’re willing to give passes for behavior that seems rare when the overall picture is viewed.

But artists in the public eye can’t deliberately and continually thumb their nose at convention and then put the blame for the reaction on whatever invisible force they think directs the public thought.

Making uninformed or intolerant speech is easy. But no one should be allowed to run and hide when they’re asked to be held accountable for their words.