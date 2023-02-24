We need to be more aware of what hospice care actually is.

The family of Jimmy Carter announced this week that the former President was going into hospice care. No precise condition has been reported, but Carter, 98, has had a number of short hospital stays.

Hospice care is treatment designed to make patients comfortable and to reduce pain and suffering in their final days. It is usually home-based and is reserved for those declared by two physicians to be terminally ill, with six months or less to live.

When a hospice decision is made, it’s a signal that the end of life is imminent. The patient and their caretakers have made a choice that they hope will result in some degree of a peaceful passing.

Understandably, hospice isn’t always something people want to discuss. The only result is the end wasn’t as bad as it could have been – hopefully. A couple of generations back, discussion about cancer was hidden in the dark, even referred to as “The Big C” so the word itself did not have to be uttered. Our attitude toward hospice care must be a willingness to openly discuss it, the good and the bad.

Hospice care is a series of steps. The decision has to be OK'd by two physicians.

When a patient is ready, choosing hospice care can mean avoiding unwanted hospitalizations, medical treatments, and procedures.

Care is available 24/7. Patients and their family members or personal caregivers always have access to hospice professionals when they need assistance.

Choosing hospice usually results in a reduction in out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Negatives about the decision include the possibility of denial of some diagnostic tests. Hospitalization is discouraged once a patient enters hospice care. And participation in experimental treatments or clinical trials is not allowed because they are considered life-prolonging.

Additionally, when insurance money is available, vipers are inevitably attracted. Hospice care is seen as a growth business and has expanded quickly and is potentially poorly regulated. Investigations into hospice services in some states have led to demands for higher requirements and increased vigilance.

Each person is hospice care has gone through the steps, and those steps await more of us. Our transition to those steps will be easier as we better understand what they are.