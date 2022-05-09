Our Little Community of Little Women

When I found out I got the lead role of Jo March in the RBHS production of Little Women, I immediately regretted auditioning. As I was going through everything this entailed -- singing in front of everyone I’ve ever known, a huge time commitment, memorizing all my lines -- it seemed like it would be too much for me. It’s not like I had never sang in front of people before; I lead worship at my youth group, so I was fine with singing in front of my peers. Key word being “peers.” For some reason, singing in front of adults who knew me was more daunting. And none of them had ever heard me sing -- not even my parents. I didn’t want to be known as the girl who was pitchy in the musical and who everyone thought wasn’t good enough. Those three words played over and over in my head for the next couple months: not good enough. Even though I was scared of others’ opinions, they didn’t have a huge chunk in the pie chart of my anxiety. That large chunk would be reserved for my own opinions and standards. My biggest fear was not living up to my standards for myself. I was my own worst enemy during this experience.

Throughout the weeks of rehearsals, I got a little less anxious. This was thanks to my voice lessons, my faith, and the cast. If it weren’t for my voice teacher/friend/therapist Camie, I would have been a lot more on edge than I was. I’ve been taking voice lessons from her for three years and I’m so glad I started. She has helped me grow in my faith, singing ability, and just as a person. I don’t think I would be the same person I am right now without her.

Throughout the rehearsals, my faith was a big component. I kept praying that the shows would go as God wanted them to. He had this in hand -- not me. Even though I was still anxious, I knew that whichever way the shows would go, they would be a part of God’s plan. Finally, opening night I felt calm. I felt confident in what God gave me. It shows how faithful He is and I could talk about it for my entire life. I’m forever grateful to Him.

The amazing cast also played a part in calming me down. We all gelled so well together, it was kind of insane. There wasn’t any drama, either, which is kind of hard to do when a bunch of teenagers with raging hormones try to work together. One of my favorite cast moments was with Ema Tolan, who played Aunt March. When we were singing our song the first night, I spotted something on Ema’s dress. She had taped a toy spider (his name is Steve by the way) on her shoulder and it stayed there for all three shows! It took all my willpower to not erupt into laughter. Another one of my favorite moments was when Mary Goett (Marmee) has her last solo and we’re both on stage. I just get to sit back and watch her absolutely kill it. It’s so much fun to watch the people I care about succeed! Although I’m so excited for next year, I’m going to miss the seniors so much. Jaden, Tessa, Charlie, Braden, and Riley added so much to this show and to the cast dynamic and it’ll be so sad to see them go.

The true heroes of this musical were the crew. Anna Hummel did the spotlight and she did incredible! If it weren’t for her, we legitimately wouldn’t have a musical. The stage crew/ paint crew worked so hard, too. They learned everything within four days! I’m so proud of them and I’m glad we have them all! Mr. Behrens, Mrs. Schirer, and Mr. Jones are the real MVPs of the production. Mrs. Schirer and Mr. Behrens gave us notes on our singing and acting, told everyone what to do, and helped us not freak out in the last weeks of rehearsals. They were always encouraging us and it’s so cool to have teachers who care about their students. Mr. Jones picked up the midi tracks super quickly so all the music could be on beat! Without these three people, the musical wouldn’t have been possible. Thank you so much to the adults who took time out of their lives to help us!

Opening night, I wasn’t as much of a wreck. Seeing everyone in their costumes and makeup with their mics really calmed me down. The week before, I told myself that I would never live up to my standards (being perfect). Before this, if I made one tiny mistake I stressed over it and let it affect my confidence. I knew that even if I messed up, it wasn’t the end of the world. I would make it up in the next song. As the overture played, I stood backstage and tried not to freak out. When I got onstage, I was in the zone. I felt super calm, like I wasn’t performing a musical in front of a bunch of people. As the musical progressed, I felt like I had done this a million times before, even though it was my first time. Everyone was having a great time and we all felt good about our performances. When the show was over, it didn’t feel real. Did we really just do that? I thought to myself. It was so cool to see the support from our community after the shows. Everyone was so nice and it made the experience so special!

After the last show on Sunday, I was beat. My feet were killing me and I just wanted to go to bed. As I sat in these feelings, I thought about how far I’ve come. When I stopped worrying about disappointing myself and everyone else, I felt less nervous and I got to do what I love. I’m so glad I had this experience and I can’t wait for next year!

