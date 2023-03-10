Have you ever wondered what it would be like in the 1800’s? My 5th grade classmates and I went to a place called Naper Settlement. We learned a lot about the 1800’s. If you want to learn about the 1800’s too, then you should visit Naper Settlement.

At Naper Settlement we got to travel around too many different stations including, the School House, Blacksmith Shop, Log Cabin, Meeting House, Grain Shop, and the Halfway House. In the School House station we got to do many things.

These included writing on chalkboards, reading out of textbooks, and calling the teacher Mam. In the Blacksmith Shop we watched a blacksmith make an S hook out of iron.

In the Log Cabin we had to carry heavy water buckets up and down a hill. We also went inside the log cabin to see what it looked like.

In the Meeting House we got to dance with people our height. We learned that this is what people in the 1800’s did for entertainment. In the grain shop we got to see the things they used back then for planting fields.

The most popular thing that was used is called the Thresher.

We got to see one of these amazing machines. At the Halfway House we were able to make butter while singing the butter song.

After we made the butter we ate it on a cracker. We also weighed eggs. We had a lot of fun learning and doing activities from the 1800’s. I would recommend going to Naper Settlement.