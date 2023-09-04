We want you to tell us about issues regarding accuracy and fairness. Contact (309) 820-3242 or ojacobs@pantagraph.com. See past corrections at pantagraph.com/corrections.
Our commitment to accuracy
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Run N' Erin's Bar & Grill, 1107 W. Locust St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Check out all the final scores in Week 2 around Central Illinois in high school football.
The DeWitt County Sheriff warned families within a two-mile radius of Kenney to “shelter in place or safely evacuate the area if able” as poli…
Authorities are seeking an "armed and extremely dangerous" suspect believed to be responsible for killing one person and injuring another in D…
A 31-year-old man was being treated for serious injuries Sunday after he was struck by a train at Uptown Station, according to the Normal Poli…