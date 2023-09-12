We want you to tell us about issues regarding accuracy and fairness. Contact (309) 820-3242 or ojacobs@pantagraph.com. see past corrections at pantagraph.com/corrections.
Our commitment to accuracy
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cat’s Meow Café, 507 N. Hershey Road, Suite E, launched Wednesday with nine soft-furred felines looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for c…
Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturing and development company, announced on Friday that it will build a lithium-ion battery manufacturing fa…
High school football scores from all around Central Illinois will be updated continuously until they go final.
A Lexington man was charged in driving under the influence for the fourth time in McLean County.
A community organization that aligns itself with communist beliefs held a protest Saturday night outside country music singer Jason Aldean’s c…