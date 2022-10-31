Origin of standard time

Most of us groan when it’s time to change from Daylight Saving to Standard Time. On some level we understand why the government adopted 6 months of Daylight Saving Time, but on a bodily level the change is a pain, maybe even causing increased heart problems.

There was a time when even Standard Time didn’t exist. Think back to the centuries and millennia in the past when noon was determined by the sun being directly overhead. With the advent of time-keeping devices, things got more interesting. In a country as wide as the United States, noon occurred incrementally from east to west, but being precise about it wasn’t a concern. When everyone was using horses and mules for locomotion, a few minutes one way of the other didn’t matter

Then came the railroads. As they extended over the country and crisscrossed in often-erratic ways, the likelihood of collisions grew exponentially. When two mammoth steam engines were concerned, each containing merchandise, mail, animals, and humans, tragedies too often happened.

Before 1883 the time for each city was ordinarily set by the premier jeweler of the locality. It might be noon in one city, but 20 miles away it could be 11:50 a.m. or 12:12 P.M.

Beginning in 1872 with the establishment of the General Time Convention which morphed into the Association of American Railroads, railroad executives began to call for a practical system to fit the entire country, coast to coast.

To the rescue came “William Frederick Allen, former resident engineer of the Camden & Amboy Railroad, but since 1872 a member of the staff of the Official Guide of the Railways and Steam Navigation Lines. He was elected secretary of the first General Time Convention and went at the job with vigor and imagination. In 1881 he drew up plans and submitted them to the Convention in 1883.” (Holbrook, Stewart: The Story of the American Railroad, 1947, p. 356.)

It was Allen who established the five time zones for the U.S. They were the Intercolonial, Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific. The four zones were based on the 75th, 90th, 105th, and 120th meridians west of Greenwich.

His proposition was roundly opposed by many. “Up in Bangor, Maine, Mayor Dogberry was aroused, and declared ‘It is unconstitutional, being an attempt to change the immutable laws of God Almighty and hard on the workingman by changing day into night.’” He even threated to have his constables halt churches from ringing their bells on the new time. (p. 356)

To get all railroad stations on the same time, Allen proposed that at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 18, all time pieces would gain or lose time in order to start up at the exact same time. For example, the Supt. Of the Louisville & Nashville issued an order that all his trains would stop wherever they were and stand still until 10:18 a.m. and then turn their watches back to 10 a.m., the new standard time. Then they would proceed to the nearest telegraph office to make sure they were synchronized.

“At quarter to noon, Chicago local time, conductors, engineers and other employees began dropping into the lobby, each with a timepiece in hand. Depot Master Cropsey had his fine chronometer under a strong magnifying glass to mark the exact second. When the big clock on the wall, by which the running of the trains in the depot was regulated, stood fair at noon, it was stopped. Telegraph instruments were then connected with the pendulum of the clock in the observatory at Allegheny, PA. Each movement of the pendulum was faithfully repeated by the ticking instruments, and at exactly 9 minutes 32 seconds after 12, Chicago time, ‘the movement of the pendulum stopped, indicating that it was 12 noon by the 90th meridian time.’ When the feat was accomplished, a general murmur of satisfaction ran through the room.” (p. 359)

New timetables had been prepared by all the railroads and the project was reported in all major newspapers, but there were still a lot of people who didn’t read the newspapers and who were very confused when they arrived at the station minutes early or late.

Congress didn’t do anything about standard time for 35 years. Over the years there have been changes to the geography of the zones, such as transferring Michigan and western Ohio from the Central to the Eastern zone.

William F. Allen is no longer remembered or honored, but he should be. He died in 1915 and was memorialized with a bronze tablet in Washington D.C.’s Union Station. Not much acclaim for someone who did so much to save thousands of lives and unify our system of time.