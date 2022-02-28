Varner: Is a blind trust fair for elected officials?

Should George Washington have sold his plantation when he became president? Loud voices said that not just Donald Trump, but family members as well, should have sold all of their business assets when he became president.

You may recall that Jimmy Carter put his peanut farm into a blind trust. “Blind” means that the trust invests the assets, but to avoid conflicts of interest, the beneficiary would not know where they were invested. This really couldn’t work because it would be cruel to sell the family farm and it would be public record if it were sold. It seems that if Carter had taken some action of special benefit for peanut farmers, the political opposition and media would have been all over him.

It seems that there is some bipartisan movement in Congress to require the business assets of members and their families to be put into these blind trusts. Lawmakers supporting legislation for personal benefit or trading stock on insider information, which they from time to time have, has not been a major problem. Trading on inside information can lead to jail. Ask Martha Stewart about that. It is, in my view, un-American and probably unconstitutional, as well as unnecessary.

The un-American first. The peanut farmer president was followed by an actor. My German friends have not gotten over that one. Next came an oil man and finally the career politician Bill Clinton. A baseball team owner was next and then a real estate mogul sandwiched between two career politicians. Don’t forget that a spaceman came fairly close.

That public service has not generally been full-time has been an American strength from the beginning. Lincoln served a term in the House before returning to his law practice and then again into politics.

Here in Illinois, we have had two very wealthy governors in a row. Would we have been better served if they had to put their assets into a trust and hoped for the best? To forbid lawmakers from engaging in fully legal activities must come with a very good reason or it can be a violation of the Constitution’s due process guarantee.

Due process has two meanings. The right to a fair trial is obvious, but the second meaning is that laws must further the basic purposes of government, which is the general welfare of the people. In that context, members of Congress must report their stock purchases and sales. You can bet the other side keeps close track of these transactions.

That said, those with positions of public trust don’t have the right to do these things in secret. Those who have the authority to spend public funds in Illinois must file reports on their investments. My wife was in this group and we had to list our farm and stocks that we own. That document is public information, but not our tax return.

Systems differ, though, and I think of the parliamentary states of England and Germany where things are run by career politicians and piles of bureaucrats. Careers begin as junior members of Parliament, or in Germany, the Bundestag. With experience, responsibilities grow and one may be a cabinet member but still part of the legislature. Finally, those at the top become prime minister or in Germany, federal chancellor, but still also a legislator.

Under their systems, the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would be in charge. On the whole, their systems work quite well, but despite all the noise these days, so does ours. Speaking of Pelosi, it seems that under this law, she will have three choices: She may retire, get a divorce, or her husband must find another calling. You can bet he has his ear close to the ground, but that is not the same as insider information.

These issues of course arise in business, too, so what are the rules? The accounting and finance departments of companies will know critical numbers before they are made public. Our SEC can look very closely at who is trading when there are big movements. It is recommended that people in these departments develop a regular pattern of stock purchase and sale. Major shareholders, who are often in top management positions, are under careful public scrutiny. Websites open to all list how many shares each has and also the pattern of trading.

When I heard of these proposed laws, I quickly thought about President Carter’s blind trust and how it might apply to me if I or a close family member went into politics. I am sixth generation in an Illinois family farming operation and our daughter seventh, with grandson in the wings to be eighth. Suppose the trustee sold the farm? Better to avoid politics and not risk the farm.

In the same vein, we can imagine someone who builds a thriving business and wishes to turn to public service. In the blind trust, if the trustee does nothing, as in the case of Jimmy Carter, they may not be doing their job properly. When this person returns to private life, they may be well off with the trustee’s investments, but the business may be in other hands.

I really got hot when I heard of these proposals, but in writing this up, I have cooled down. I don’t believe it will just be noise, but coming from this, we get some valuable lessons or reminders. We learn a bit about parliamentary systems. They can work very well, but they breed a different type of politicians. We see that here in the United States, a peanut farmer, a business person, or maybe a physician can bring their knowledge and experience into public service. Finally, while not perfect, there are strong safeguards to prevent elected officials, government workers, and corporate employees from using their positions for inappropriate gain.

Carson Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University.

