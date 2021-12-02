Pearl Harbor losses not forgotten 80 years later

The number of people who remember events from eight decades past drops daily.

So it’s vital for those of us left to remember, mourn and commemorate our world’s disasters.

Were you alive to realize and remember what was happening when planes flew into buildings on Sept. 11, 2001? If so, take the time to put your thoughts and memories in a place where someone else can see them, whether it’s a post on social media or a video or an essay. First-hand sources about history have a special gravitas.

If you want a heart-wrenching and eye-opening experience, read some of the personal accounts of the attack on the United States’ military installation at Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor. That bombing took place on this date in 1941. Eighty years ago, people in Illinois eating their Sunday lunch after getting home from church would have heard on their radios that a military base they likely didn’t know was being bombed by foreign forces.

They also didn’t know they and their loved ones were about to become pawns in a world of turmoil. Millions would volunteer, millions more would be drafted. The country’s war production exploded as every citizen was expected to do their part, and most did, gladly.

Those bombs dropped 80 years ago caused sudden and shocking losses. But they also helped spark a nationwide effort to fight back, to do whatever each individual could to counter the attack on freedom.

The quote is probably apocryphal. But Hollywood movies say that in the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor attack, Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto said, "I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve."

But even if he didn't say it, imagining he did is easy enough.

Close to a century later, we know how things turned out. But we’ve also been able to realize that victory wasn’t a foregone conclusion, and we have to remember the atrocities committed worldwide during that war, and vow to halt those atrocities wherever we see them.

Americans generally acquitted themselves during World War II. It’s up to us to make every effort to duplicate what they did, and step up our position as a world leader.

One of the more troubling issues of our time is the military buildup and saber-rattling being done in the same area of the world. Only this time it’s China that appears to want to put its military at the front of the world’s stage.

Those who do not remember history are destined to relive it.

