OPINION: Public feedback critical in Bloomington camera plan

The city council on Monday approved spending $59,000 to install 10 of the high-tech devices, which automatically scan streets to pick up plate numbers. The data is then cross-referenced with law enforcement information about vehicles involved in crimes.
Plenty of cities have the technology, which the vendor says deters crime. Privacy advocates say the cameras are too intrusive and raise obvious concerns about overreach.
In the case of Bloomington, the city council in January was going to vote on installing the technology without discussion. That prompted the local American Civil Liberties Union to urge the council to reconsider, which they did. That was the appropriate call.
To its credit, the city then did have meetings to get public input. Bloomington police had a three-hour virtual question and answer session. And the Bloomington Public Safety and Review Board talked about the contract in a two-hour meeting.
There are still fundamental concerns about privacy and these cameras, but the police department promises to use the technology only for major crimes.
Not everyone will like the outcome of Monday night’s council meeting, but the process is a lesson in the importance of getting public input. On decisions like this, the more feedback, the better.
17 totally out there Illinois high school sports icons
Argo Argonauts
Argo Community High School cheers on the Argonauts. Argonauts are found in Greek mythology — they're a band of heroes who traveled in a ship called the "Argo" to find golden fleece.
Courtesy Argo Community High School
Hoopeston Cornjerkers
Hoopeston prides itself on being the original "Sweetcorn Capital of the World." So it seems reasonable that their high school mascot would honor the people who harvested the city's banner crop — Cornjerkers. According to
IHSA.org, cornjerking may also be known as corn snapping, corn shucking or corn husking — either way, it's the process of pulling the corn from the stalk.
Courtesy Hoopeston Area High School / IHSA
DeKalb Barbs
Barbed wire was invented in DeKalb. Their mascot, Barbie crow, and team names "the Barbs" pay homage to its invention.
Courtesy DeKalb High School
Freeport/New Berlin Pretzels
Although the Pretzel seems at first to be a rather obscure nickname, Freeport High and New Berlin High both root for this salty snack.
Courtesy New Berlin High School
Southwestern Community High School Piasa Bird
Most Illinoisans have heard the legend of the Piasa Bird. At Southwestern, in Piasa, Illinois, it's their home team.
Courtesy Southwest Community High School
Lincoln Railsplitters
The town of Lincoln, Illinois uses the nickname the Railsplitters (aka the Railers) because, according to the
IHSA website, Abraham Lincoln – for whom the town is named and who practiced law there for eight years – split rails and used the wood too make fences. Lincoln still hosts an annual rail splitting festival.
Courtesy Lincoln High School / IHSA
Teutopolis Wooden Shoes
Just don't call them the Clogs.
Courtesy Teutopolis High School
Plano Reapers
Plano High School wants you to fear the Reaper.
Courtesy Plano High School
Cobden Appleknockers
The Cobden Appleknockers adopted their nickname to honor the laborers who used sticks to knock apples out of trees during harvest.
The Southern File Photo
Centralia Orphans / Orphan Annies
Centralia has won national recognition for its unique mascot, the Orphans. Female teams are called Annies, short for the famous Little Orphan Annie.
The Southern File Photo
Fulton Steamers
This Mississippi River town pays homage to the steam boats that lined the river in the Mississippi's glory days.
Courtesy Fulton High School
Fisher Bunnies
Fisher Community High School roots for the Bunnies.
Courtesy Fisher High School
Freeburg Midgets
The Midget nickname has been a source of controversy for Freeburg Community High School. Freeburg says it's not changing the mascot, despite requests from the Little People of America.
Courtesy Freeburg Community High School
Coal City Coalers
Residents of Coal City cheer on — what else? The Coalers.
Courtesy Coal City High School
Elk Grove Grenadiers
A grenadier, of course, is a soldier who is armed with grenades.
Courtesy Elk Grove Grenadier Football
Effingham Flaming Hearts
Effingham High School puts their passion behind the Flaming Hearts.
Courtesy Effingham High School
Rochelle Hubs
Rochelle High roots for the Hubs.
Courtesy Rochelle High School
