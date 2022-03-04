OPINION: Public feedback critical in Bloomington camera plan

The city council on Monday approved spending $59,000 to install 10 of the high-tech devices, which automatically scan streets to pick up plate numbers. The data is then cross-referenced with law enforcement information about vehicles involved in crimes.

Plenty of cities have the technology, which the vendor says deters crime. Privacy advocates say the cameras are too intrusive and raise obvious concerns about overreach.

In the case of Bloomington, the city council in January was going to vote on installing the technology without discussion. That prompted the local American Civil Liberties Union to urge the council to reconsider, which they did. That was the appropriate call.

To its credit, the city then did have meetings to get public input. Bloomington police had a three-hour virtual question and answer session. And the Bloomington Public Safety and Review Board talked about the contract in a two-hour meeting.

There are still fundamental concerns about privacy and these cameras, but the police department promises to use the technology only for major crimes.

Not everyone will like the outcome of Monday night’s council meeting, but the process is a lesson in the importance of getting public input. On decisions like this, the more feedback, the better.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0