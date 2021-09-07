Normal native saw 9/11 up close in Washington

The morning of Sept. 11, 2001 was a perfect fall day in Washington, D.C.

I remember because I was there.

The famous summer D.C. heat and humidity that gives Washington its nickname “The Swamp” had given way to cool, crisp morning temperatures that made it pleasant to be outside again.

My wife Amy and I lived 10 blocks east of the Capitol building at the time. “The Hill” as it’s referred to in DC, was a great place to live, especially if you worked for a Member of Congress, which we did: Amy for then-Congressman John Thune (he’s a senator now and the Republican Whip) and me for Congressman Kevin Brady from Texas.

Living on the Hill made working on the Hill and the long days and late-night voting sessions that came with it more tolerable because one didn’t have to endure the normal nightmare DC commute. To top it off, the neighborhoods are just delightful—row houses outlined with brick sidewalks and dotted with old-fashioned street lamps. Corner markets and mom and pop dry cleaners took the place of fast food restaurants and car repair shops.

Consequently, we would drive to Virginia or Maryland for those amenities and Sept. 11, 2001 was one of those days.

That morning, I dropped Amy off for work at the Longworth House Office Building, across Independence Avenue from the Capitol, and took our car to a dealership just across the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, for some routine repairs.

The dealership I went to, Rosenthaul Chevrolet, has since been torn down but at the time it was about a mile and a half west of the Pentagon, at the corner of Glebe Road and Columbia Pike. My intent was to drop the car off and take the dealership’s shuttle to the Pentagon Metro station, where I would catch the subway that would eventually take me to the House side of the Capitol.

After dropping Amy off I turned on the radio to WTOP, Washington’s all-news radio station, to make sure I was on top of what was going on that day. I was Congressman Brady’s press secretary at the time and had an intense professional and personal interest in the news. I loved the job. It was always something new and different every day.

September 11 was about to take my expectations to a new, unimaginable level.

As I got ready to turn into the dealership shortly before 9 a.m. ET, the anchors on WTOP came over the air and in very calm voices said “pretty dramatic picture we’re looking at right now, fire in one of the World Trade Center Towers in New York City.”

I’ve never forgotten those words. My mind started racing about how this would affect my job and Congress. I had an immediate urge to get back to the Hill and get to the office and get to work.

I parked our car in the dealer’s lot and walked inside. I wasn’t inside for two minutes when I noticed the TV in the dealership waiting room was tuned to NBC and was showing a live image of smoke billowing out of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Just a few minutes later I watched as the United Flight 175 hit the South Tower.

I felt my blood go cold and all I could do was stare at the television.

A gentleman in the waiting room said that maybe there were two crazy people in New York that morning who didn’t know how to fly planes.

While I thought that might be plausible after the first plane, after watching the second plane, I was convinced it was a terrorist attack.

I was aware of the Beirut bombings in 1983, the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center and the Oklahoma City bombing. This had the same dark feeling.

My immediate concern that morning went from getting minor car repairs taken care of to getting back to the office to deal with a crisis to Amy’s safety as I realized we may be in the middle of the crisis ourselves. What if Washington was next?

My cell phone was a brand new Motorola Razor flip phone. I flipped it open and called Amy. She had been in a staff meeting in Congressman John Thune’s office and had watched it all unfold on TV. I told her I thought she needed to get out of the Capitol complex as quickly as she could.

She agreed.

I then called my office. The staff assistant who answered the phone was distraught but hadn’t seen the second plane. She must have seen the replay on TV after she picked up my phone call because she screamed and dropped the phone.

I hung up and looked around.

Panic everywhere. I needed to get to Amy.

I still thought the best option would be Metro but the shuttle to get me to the Pentagon was running late by about 30 minutes, which isn’t completely uncommon around Washington during rush hour. Once it arrived another gentleman and I walked across the dealership’s lot to meet it.

That’s when I heard the plane. I looked up as American Airlines Flight 77 screamed directly over our heads.

Washington, DC has three main airports, with Washington Reagan National being the closest airport to downtown. Anyone who has flown in and out of National knows the planes basically follow the path of the Potomac River in and out of the airport for takeoff and landing.

The corner of Glebe Road and Columbia Pike is at least three miles west of Reagan National, too far from the Potomac flight path to be a simple mistake.

Something else was wrong that sent a chill down my spine: the landing gear wasn’t down. And it was flying low, fast and a bit wobbly with its nose pointed down, not slow and steady with the nose slightly up like it was getting ready to make a normal landing.

It was about 200 yards directly over my head and seemed to be roughly following Columbia Pike as its flight path, southwest to northeast directly into…

I looked at the gentleman I was with and we said to each other at the same time, “That plane is going to hit the Pentagon.”

I have never forgotten the flood of emotions I felt at that moment. If you’ve ever been in a car accident you know the feeling: the split second before impact of extreme dread, fear, helplessness and panic all coming together at once. This was that, only multiplied.

We raced through the repair garage in order to get a better view to the east and when we got to the other side, we felt the ground shake, heard the explosion and saw the smoke rise from the building.

And then I told myself: People are flying passenger jets, probably loaded with people, into our nation’s most important and symbolic landmarks.

And one just flew right over my head. About 200 yards over my head. And it hit the headquarters of our military.

It was impossible to fathom in the moment so I put it aside to deal with the immediate consequences for Amy and I and so I wondered, “How many more were on the way and where are they going to hit next?”

I tried calling Amy again to make sure she was getting away from the Capitol but cell phones were not working. I closed my phone and realized I was hearing more sirens at once than I ever had in my life.

They came from every direction. Every emergency vehicle imaginable. Police, fire engines, ambulances.

I tried calling Amy again. Nothing. I ran into the dealership. The woman behind the desk let me use their landline.

When I reached her she said they were evacuating to her chief of staff’s house on Capitol Hill. At this point I decided Metro was no longer safe. I should have come to that conclusion sooner but figured since there were obviously multiple attacks planned at once designed to create a massive amount of casualties, the Metro would be a natural target.

I grabbed my keys and headed for my car. The minor repairs could wait.

I decided I needed to do everything I could to get back into the city and be with Amy. I also figured the city would be in complete lockdown soon if it wasn’t already and the best chance I had of getting back in was now.

I’ve since been asked why I did this. Why not stay in Virginia and away from the Capitol where things are probably safer? Why rush back into the city when everyone was clearly trying to get out and where there were multiple targets?

It was basically just my natural reaction. I didn’t even think through the pro’s and cons. It was just instinct of trying to get to your loved ones at all costs when catastrophe strikes-especially if they are close, or in this case could be close to danger. For better and sometimes worse you don’t stop to think about the risk. You just go.

And that’s what I did.

The scene as I pulled out of the dealership and onto Virginia’s main roads was staggering, even by Washington, D.C.’s horrific traffic standards.

By this point, the Capitol and White House along with just about every other building in DC, government and non-government, were being evacuated.

As I pulled onto Glebe Road, I encountered bumper to bumper traffic that wasn’t moving on either side of the road. Emergency vehicles would try and get through and cars would pull onto medians, into ditches and front yards to let them by.

One thing that struck me was there was no honking or angry fists or middle fingers that day.

By that point, everyone was sitting in their cars in stunned silence. It was almost zombie-like obedience to emergency vehicles.

As I tried to turn onto Rt. 1, one of Virginia’s main roads in and out of Washington, I remember being the only one trying to travel north into the city. No one was obeying traffic signals because all the traffic was trying to move away from the city as quickly as possible. I put on my turn signal and shoved my way into the northbound lane.

At that point in time, I was the only car going north. It was a weird feeling. There was never a time I can remember before or since when there wasn’t at least some traffic on whatever highway I was driving in Washington no matter what time of day.

But on September 11, no one was travelling into the city.

I was amazed the number of people who didn’t even take the chance of driving to get out. They were walking with ties undone and jackets slung over their shoulders and sweat pouring down their distressed faces as they left the city and walked on the shoulder of highways.

As I arrived at the point where Rt. 1 and 395 meet, just a few thousand feet from the Pentagon, I encountered a police roadblock. They weren’t letting anyone into the city.

It was understandable.

I’m sure the officers were thinking the same thing I was: How many more planes are on the way and what are they targeting? The White House? The Capitol?

Those would be the most logical targets since they’d already hit the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

At a time like this your mind can run wild. Mine did: What if they targeted the Capitol but missed and crashed into the house where Amy had evacuated?

At that point, I didn’t know it but the brave men and women aboard Flight 93 were in the process of saving countless lives, including Amy’s, in the airspace above Pennsylvania.

I rolled down my window and told the officer I lived in the city and needed to find my wife. He told me he was under strict orders not to let anyone in. I didn’t like arguing with law enforcement, especially under these circumstances, but I needed to be with my wife.

“My wife works on the Hill. She’s somewhere up there now. So is my boss, a congressman.”

“Sir, I’m under strict orders…”

I did something I hardly ever do. I pulled out my congressional ID and said, “Would this help? You can call Congressman Brady. “

“Go ahead.”

I had been so concerned and focused on getting into the city and past the roadblock I hadn’t noticed the black smoke rising from the Pentagon. After the officer let me through, I got my first look at the devastation caused by the five terrorists who flew Flight 77 into the building, killing upwards of 50 passengers and six crew as well as 125 military and civilians on the ground.

As I drove slowly by, emotion roiled my body as I reflected on the lives lost, the effect their forever absence would have on husbands, wives, children and other loved ones. The symbolism was not lost on me as part of the command center of the American military was destroyed and breathing smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

It was mere minutes before I crossed the Potomac River and exited off the highway to Capitol Hill. It was just another few minutes until I found the townhouse where Amy and her staff, including the congressman, evacuated. I breathed a sigh of relief as we embraced and then called my parents to let them know we were all right.

***

Less than a month after Sept. 11, on Oct. 7, 2001, President George W. Bush announced the commencement of Operation Enduring Freedom and the first attack on Al Queda and the Taliban forces who harbored them in Afghanistan. The country entered a new phase of geopolitics and conflict abroad and would never go back.

Two decades later how should we think about this day?

We must continue to grieve with those who grieve every year and never forget the innocent lives lost on September 11. Each one of those lives has parents, a spouse or children whose lives were never be the same again. In addition, we should not lose sight of the fact that we continue to lose people each year to 9-11-related illnesses, primarily from being at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the attack.

There was a deep sense of mourning in the hours, days and weeks after 9-11 that had to be a great comfort to the victims’ families and loved ones that also brought the country closer together and strengthened our national pride.

We should spend every 9-11 anniversary to show unity in our grief in order to comfort those most impacted by the tragedy.

In addition, we must remember that military, diplomatic and government service is a noble and high calling and anyone who answers that call should be honored, thanked and respected.

The immense courage shown in the face of mortal danger by the firefighters and police officers who rushed into buildings while others were rushing out and never came out themselves deserve our constant respect and tribute.

The bravery exhibited by our military who hunted the terrorists on foreign soil so we didn’t have to endure their attacks here should always be remembered. We should never forget to remember and honor their sacrifice. If we don’t, we may soon find ourselves without volunteers to serve and in the end, less safe.

As part of the flag presentation at military funerals, when the flag is presented to the next of kin, the presenter, among others things says, “On behalf of a grateful nation.”

Imagine the families of the fallen being presented a flag and knowing that the words “grateful nation” actually aren’t true. Our nation should honor those who serve by continually showing how grateful we are for their sacrifice.

On September 11, jihad produced hateful acts that took the lives of thousands of Americans. But freedom produced bravery that has combatted it in the two decades since.

Our nation should be forever grateful.

And never forget.

Matt Lloyd is a 1992 graduate of Normal Community High School and deputy chief of staff and communications director for U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. He previously held senior communications roles in the U.S. departments of Justice, State and Health and Human Services and for Mike Pence as U.S. House member and Indiana governor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0