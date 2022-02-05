NewsVu brings new user experience to print

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When snow was in the forecast last week, we mobilized our team of journalists to cover the story and the impact all day long. Our Thursday newspaper chronicled what happened through strong visuals and storytelling.

What the print version didn't include were the on-scene videos, footage of residents talking about the conditions and our meteorologist explaining on camera about what was coming next. Our digital and mobile readers had access to all of that — plus photo galleries, updated maps and other material.

Giving Pantagraph subscribers a pathway to that wealth of digital material from our newspaper is the goal of a new tool called NewsVu.

It works like this: Starting today, you'll see a special code on certain stories in our newspaper. Aiming your smartphone's camera at the QR code brings up a link that will direct you to special digital content. That may be a photo gallery or video related to the story or a podcast with our staff. Or it could open documents, other materials about the story you're reading or news and sports content that happens after our print deadline.

For example, the code on a story about public safety may bring up related court documents or surveillance video we obtained. A feature about an emerging star athlete could include a video interview with him or her.

NewsVu is a powerful way to bring the news closer to you, providing a direct route to the companion digital material included in your print subscription.

Expect to see more NewsVu codes in your Pantagraph so you can unlock all that our journalists are producing.

As always, we're looking for suggestions and story ideas. Contact me at ccoates@pantagraph.com.

Thanks for subscribing.

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.