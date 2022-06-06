Richard Mark: Ameren explains price increases

Dramatic changes in global energy markets are being felt here at home. As news media have reported, power prices are increasing significantly and will have an impact on customer electric bills.

It is important to be clear that Ameren Illinois does not generate energy and does not profit from electric supply charges. Electricity is procured by an Illinois state agency and the costs are passed directly to customers, dollar-for-dollar. Customers pay Ameren Illinois a delivery charge for maintaining the electric grid and distributing reliable power to homes and businesses. Delivery and supply are separate charges on the monthly bill.

The primary reason many will see an increase in their monthly bill is because of the rise in the electric supply costs, which are collected on utility bills and paid directly to power suppliers. Inflation, the conflict in eastern Europe, high natural gas prices, and the closure of coal-fired electric generation facilities have caused an energy shortage, increasing power prices across the country compared to the same time last year.

Because power supply prices have more than doubled, the typical residential customer in the Ameren Illinois service territory is expected to see a 54% increase in their energy bill starting in June of 2022. The actual impact will depend on the amount of energy used.

One of the benefits of living in Illinois is that you have the choice to receive your power supply through the Basic Generation Service from Ameren Illinois or through a certified Retail Electric Supplier. We encourage you to explore your options by visiting the Illinois Commerce Commission's website – PlugInIllinois.org.

In addition, the federal grid operator, the Mid Continent Independent System Operator (MISO), warned that regions without sufficient generation could see temporary, controlled power outages this summer to protect the overall energy grid. We're confident that our delivery system is stable and reliable and power will be there when it is needed. If MISO calls for a load-shedding event, it will be implemented with a focus on safety and minimizing disruptions for our customers.

Finally, if you are facing difficulties paying your energy bill, please know that there are resources available. Income-qualified customers are encouraged to apply for hundreds of millions of dollars in available funding from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Plus, Ameren Illinois is offering lower down payments for extended payment agreements through July 31, flexible payment options, and helpful energy efficiency programs. For more information on the power supply issue and links to these resources, visit AmerenIllinois.com/Updates.

Richard Mark is Chairman and President of Ameren Illinois.

