LETTER: Young people must step up

The best thing about the Glasgow Climate Change Conference is it is over. Like the Kyoto and Paris “agreements”, it was nothing more than window dressing for politicians who don’t give a damn about climate change and its tough solutions.

Clinton/Gore talked about it. Bush ran on a denial platform but quickly converted to the fatalistic stance that “we must adjust.” Obama was also a talker who did nothing. For 24 years climate change increased and the U.S. fell behind China and other countries in alternative energy development.

Amazingly, Trump made things worse, with no steps forward and many steps backwards. He attempted to scale back vehicle mileage standards, electric plant emissions, other pollution standards, and even light bulbs.

“Uncle Joe” is trying to do something but will be thwarted by the only major political party still denying climate change and corrupt DINO Manchin, coal stock owner.

Congress still subsidizes oil and gas companies while they gouge consumers. Congress won’t aggressively go after methane leaks and other greenhouse gases. Congress hasn’t strengthened the EPA. Why? Because Congress is filled with fossils who have been paid off by the fossil fuel industry for decades. And “youngsters” Davis and LaHood.

The U.S. must find its own Greta Thunberg to start a green revolution since my generation has been a total failure,. American young people must take action since the Democratic party is still filled with “do nothing but talk” old guard and Republicans oppose everything green.

Vote out the degenerate political fossils.

Daniel G. Deneen, Bloomington

