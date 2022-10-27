LETTER: You can trust Darren Bailey.

In the gubernatorial debate J.B. Pritzker kept telling us how much better off we were because of him. Not many people believed him. For every question he was asked Pritzker threw out statistics. It makes you recall the saying about “Lies, damned lies and statistics.”

While he was citing all these statistics, Darren Bailey was right there reminding him of reality. Because of Pritzker’s executive orders, the state lost jobs: there are still 45,000 jobs that have never come back. And this is not to mention all the businesses that have closed never to open again.

On the SAFE-T Act the governor waffled and said it needs to be modified. Bailey said he agreed with 99% of the Illinois states attorneys who say it needs to be repealed.

Throughout the debate Darren Bailey was alert and gave answers that were straightforward and sincere. Pritzker had a well-rehearsed narrative that was not compelling.

The governor said he had balanced the budget but Bailey pointed out that he did so with federal funds. Bailey’s plan to economize is the most logical since if spending is not curtailed then taxes must go up, no matter what they tell you. At some point your common sense must overcome the rhetoric and you realize that things have to change if Illinois is to remain viable.

I’d say you can trust Darren Bailey.

Glen Mitan, Schaumburg