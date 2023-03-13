I do not have children, but am the product of public schools - kindergarten through graduate school. Public education enabled me to be a productive member of this community and contribute substantial amounts through taxes and patronizing of businesses. My ability to personally thrive and give back to my community is a direct result of the government's investment in me.

I’m a firm believer in paying it forward by creating good education opportunities for our kids. Those opportunities include supporting both excellent teachers and extracurricular activities. Extracurricular activities motivated me to attend school and keep my grades up. Great teachers inspired me to continue my education. Public education benefits everyone.

Unless we fund Unit 5, those opportunities simply won't exist for Bloomington kids. The plan doesn’t increase our taxes, just reorganizes how the schools are funded. Sounds like a great investment to me. Our kids deserve our best and smartest efforts. That's why I plan to vote yes.

Jeanette Bartley, Bloomington