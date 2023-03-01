One of the first things people do when deciding whether to move to a new community is to check out the schools. They expect reasonable class sizes, caring and talented teachers and strong extracurriculars like sports, music, art, debate, student government and other enrichment programs. If those are lacking, families will vote with their feet and live elsewhere.

The Unit 5 school board has laid out what will happen if the referendum does not pass. It is chilling and concerning, even for those without school-age children. The referendum will address a structural deficit that has been building for years. We taxpayers are subsidizing banks, not schools, by paying interest on working cash bonds.

Our children graduated from Unit 5 schools where they received excellent instruction from talented and caring teachers and participated in many extracurriculars. Today's parents deserve no less for their kids.

Our local businesses, and those considering moving to McLean County have a vested interest in assuring that the work force is well-educated and trained to perform highly skilled jobs. If Unit 5 cannot provide a good education to children because class sizes are too large and enriching extracurricular opportunities do not exist, new businesses will not invest here. And families will not either.

Please vote yes for this referendum. The future for our children and community depends on it.

Elizabeth Robb, Normal