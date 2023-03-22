It is extremely important for the children of our community, for the future children of our community, and for the continued success of our communities themselves to vote yes on the Unit 5 referendum. The facts are that Unit 5 is not asking for more tax dollars. They are asking to reallocate the tax dollars they currently receive, so that more goes into the education fund instead of paying interest on existing bonds.

Without this reallocation, important programs such as music, sports and arts will be severely reduced and class sizes will be increased. Our children had a good public school education in Unit 5, interacting with many outstanding teachers, participating in orchestra, theatre, and other important extra-curricular activities. They were immersed in the growing diversity of our communities, learning how to work together with others and assume leadership.

Computers are a part of education, but they will never replace teachers and interactions with fellow students. Good public schools are crucial for the future of this growing community. Please join us in voting yes for the Unit 5 referendum. It will not raise your taxes – in fact, it will lower them in just a few years. And it will assure that the children of our community have better chances to thrive now and in the future.

Myra and George Gordon, Normal