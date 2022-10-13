LETTER: Yes on Unit 5 referendum

I am Mike Trask, and I am asking for a yes vote to the Unit 5 referendum on November 8 or earlier. I proudly served on the Unit 5 School Board for 10 years and knew in time the district would need a long-term solution to fill the education fund structural deficit. The district and the board installed a temporary fix to close the gap by issuing working cash bonds for the last couple of years, but this is not sustainable long-term.

A yes vote will lower your property taxes, solve Unit 5’s education fund financial challenges and maintain/build upon Unit 5’s standard of educational excellence. If this referendum fails, the district will be forced to make very deep program cuts, cut many if not all extracurriculars and increase class sizes district wide to their highest levels. This is a true harsh reality of the situation.

You voted me in as a board member three times and I hope it was in large part to me being transparent, honest and open with the public. If so, then trust me now when I say a yes vote on November 8 or earlier is the right thing to do. A yes vote allows this district to fulfill its mission to educate each student To achieve personal excellence. Strong education builds strong communities.

Mike Trask, Normal