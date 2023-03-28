Among the most important and valuable assets of this community are its educational institutions. Residents of Unit 5 are being asked with a yes vote to endorse a referendum to place the school district on a solid financial base, and thereby support and enhance the educational opportunities of current and future Unit 5 students. I strongly encourage a yes vote on the Unit 5 referendum.

This personal endorsement of the referendum comes based on a career working in Illinois higher education, including over 20 years at Heartland Community College. The college and Unit 5 have worked cooperatively for years to promote students’ success at all levels of their education.

In fact, according to U.S. Department of Education data, Unit 5 graduates move on to higher education institutions the fall semester following their graduation at rates substantially above the national average. Can we afford to let these rates slide? Let’s not take a chance on the rates declining for Unit 5 graduates, instead vote yes for the referendum.

An example of the strong collaborative partnership between Heartland and Unit 5 to advance the learning of students is Dual Credit/College NOW. These programs allow high school students to earn college credits leading to certificates and degrees, while also saving families money towards earning a college certificate or degree. Innovative programs and the opportunities created for high school students by such programs are only possible with adequate financial resources.

Please consider the benefits to our community of a strong, vibrant and financially stable Unit 5. Most importantly consider the quality of education the students of Unit 5 deserve, and acknowledge that approval of the referendum will advance the District’s ability to restore and sustain that education. Vote yes on the Unit 5 referendum.

Rob Widmer, Bloomington