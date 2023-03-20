On April 4 (early voting open now), voters in Bloomington will have the opportunity to elect members to the Bloomington School District 87 board. I urge voters to elect Mark S. Wylie and Cathy Lust to these important positions. I served on a Responsible Cities subcommittee to review the 87 board candidates and make recommendations for endorsement based on their responses to a written inquiry and follow-up virtual interview, answering questions relevant to school board service.

Responsible Cities is a voluntary, nonpartisan political action committee whose primary purpose is to “recruit, support, and help elect leaders who are dedicated to building upon the existing high-quality of life that various governing bodies serving Bloomington and Normal have helped build.” Responsible Cities endorses candidates who possess a sense of shared responsibility for bettering the overall community and understand that civil discourse and consensus building are required underpinnings of local government. Candidates Mark Wylie and Cathy Lust demonstrated these criteria and won endorsement by Responsible Cities.

Mark Wylie currently serves as 87 School Board president. His five children attended D87 schools.

Our subcommittee visited board meetings where he showed characteristics Responsible Cities values: knowing the role of a school board member, ability to work with diverse people, and able to listen and seek consensus.

Cathy Lust is a retired school psychologist who worked in the D87 schools. She identified the COVID-induced learning lag as the most important issue 87 must address. She has been attending the board meetings and has an excellent sense of board conduct. As a school psychologist, she is well-positioned to prioritize the mental health needs of students attending D87.

Elect Mark Wylie and Cathy Lust to the 87 School Board.

Sarah Bauer, Bloomington