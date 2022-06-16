LETTER: Write in Vicki Schultz for county board

Please allow me to introduce myself, Vicki Schultz running form McLean County Board District 8.

The voice of the people has been disregarded for many years, we see this in the example of city councils override after the voters spoke out against the Coliseum in 2004, the disregard when raising taxes for the repair of our roads and sidewalks and nothing happens, also this current example of our Veterans Parkway being renamed right under our noses.

The County Board oversees the county budget, our community safety, and behavioral health. I would like the privilege to represent the voice of the voters, and to make sure our voice is heard. There have been too many times in this government that the peoples voice is not heard.

I am a write in candidate. For County Board District 8, Vicki Schultz, please make sure you fill in the oval. Thank you for your consideration.

Vicki Schultz, Bloomington

