LETTER: World has lost common sense

As we observe the changes taking place around the world, and globalization taking over, we have to wonder what is happening. The era we are living in is so much different from our culture 120 years ago.

Think of the generations in humanity that have taken place in the approximately 6,000 years of mankind.

I believe that a generation is about 70 to 75 years, and a new generation begins about every 20 to 25 years. I was born in 1931 and believe that my generation has seen the biggest changes in history.

I recall using horses for farming, and they have invented tractors now that can drive themselves. The technology of the internet and smartphones, etc., is a tremendous change from older times of communication.

One of the biggest changes that has taken place in history is women’s clothing. For about 5,900 years, women did not wear men’s clothing. Why? Because according to Deuteronomy 22:5, it is an abomination to God.

I don’t imagine that men would wear ladies’ slacks. However, let’s think about the past.

Before World War II, I don’t believe you could find a photograph of a lady without a dress on. Even in the 1950s, women still wore dresses in movies, etc.

I’m not just talking about women, either.

Before 20 or 30 years ago, did you ever see a man wearing shorts? I don’t believe I did! As a kid we might have worn shorts up to 5 years old, but after that if you wore shorts you were a sissy.

Well, what I am getting at is that the whole world has changed drastically since globalization has taken over, and who is the ruler of the world?

That old devil, Satan by name. The only answer to our problems can be found in the Holy Bible.

The whole world seems to have lost motivation and common sense.

John Gramm, Gridley