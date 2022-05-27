LETTER: Won't back candidates who oppose gun control

I know a lot of people who have guns for a lot of legitimate reasons, like hunting, target practice, and self-defense. And they are good people who I respect. The government can’t take guns away from people like that as long as the Second Amendment is part of the Constitution.

But I’m tired of hearing about innocent people being slaughtered while they’re in grade school. worshiping, shopping. riding subways. etc. The Supreme Court has made clear that the Constitution permits reasonable regulations about the sale and possession of firearms.

If state legislators are going to compete with each other to show how much they want to remove regulations on guns, I will actively work to defeat their reelection. And from now on, I will not support any candidate for federal office who will not support common-sense gun controls.

Todd Greenburg, Normal

