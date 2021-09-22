LETTER: Why resist vaccine against killer virus?

Here I go again:

I am writing a letter that few people will read because they are worried that our country is trying to take away their rights. Their rights being the right to say that they are not going to take these shots for COVID. Sometimes I wonder just what is wrong with people. Why would you event think about not wanting to protect yourself against a virus that can kill you? I sometimes think that people in this country are so worried about their rights that they are on both sides of being crazy.

Hospitals are not full of people who have taken the shots but they are full of people who are sick with the virus so why are people fighting the use of this virus-killing shot? This country used to be the world’s leaders in things like this. Look at us now. We are probably regarded as some of the world’s biggest nut burgers.

Why have we become so stupid? We use to be fairly intelligent about things like this but we are now acting like uninformed idiots. And I do not think Donald Trump was a very good President who tried to poo-poo this threat.

Millard E. McCarty, Bloomington

