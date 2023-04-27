While growing up on a small farm as a kid, one form of entertainment was trying to shoot sparrows with a single shot 22 caliber rifle. They were very hard to hit so most survived. When I was drafted into the Army in 1968, we learned to shoot an M-14. It was a high-powered rifle that I qualified as expert on because the targets were much bigger than sparrows.

Upon arriving in Vietnam, I was given an M-16 (AR-15). It was lightweight and could shoot 20 rounds without taking your finger off the trigger. We were told this gun and the one the bad guys had, would make a small hole going in, obliterate your organs as it passed through you and make a big hole going out. If you were hit in the chest, you were probably going home in a body bag. This gun could kill a lot of people in a short time. I thanked God that these guns were illegal back home.

Now they are legal and are used to kill grade school kids or anyone that rings the wrong doorbell. Now when I talk to God, its “hey God it’s me Sergeant Mike again. Why do you let anyone have these awful guns today? Please help us, our right wing legislators would rather have the money from the gun manufactures than save lives”.

Mike Kerber, Normal