LETTER: Why is GOP so attached to Trump?

Has it ever occurred to the Republicans that there may be someone else in their party who might be qualified to be president of the United States? Perhaps better qualified than Donald Trump? Are you afraid that no one else from your party will be elected if you dump Trump?

Why is he entitled to do questionable things that are brushed aside or ignored? The way he reacted to losing the election has never been addressed. There is an investigation of the riot in Washington, but what about the call to Georgia to find 11,500 votes. Or how he asked Pence to declare him president and Pence had guts enough to deny him and he threw Pence under the bus causing the rioters to chase Pence as a traitor. In face he called Pence a traitor to the rioters. Don’t we require some character of our president?

Does it concern you that the white supremacists feel free enough to opening recruit members and march at Trump rallies? Are we going back to the days of the civil war?

And now when the FBI raided his home and took boxes of classified material away the FBI is being attacked. With Trumps record of lying why do you question the FBI?

And where is his tax return? We all know why he has stalled delivering it don’t we? If he waits long enough it too will be forgotten. If you tried that tactic where would you be now? Looking through bars. But not Donald Trump. If he is innocent why hasn’t he produced the return and let the truth be known.

What’s going? Do you want to be elected so badly you compromise you party’s integrity? Do you realize what this is doing to our democracy? This game is too risky to continue with it.

Leona Bray, Decatur