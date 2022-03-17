LETTER: Why are gas prices inflated?

I have a serious question. How are Bloomington/Normal gas prices set? Are they based on corporate demands, local franchise station owner or global oil price per barrel?

In the surrounding area, I'll use Pontiac as an example, gas is an average of $3.85. B/N is an average of $4.48. Oil has fallen below $100 a barrel for the first time since April 2, 2021. It was $99.84 per barrel then. Gas was a US average of $2.85 per gallon.