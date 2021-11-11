LETTER: Who cares what Aaron Rodgers says?

As reported in the Decatur Herald & Review on November 9, State Farm insurance company has released a mild statement that they do not support "some" of Aaron Rodgers' statements about the COVID-19 vaccine, but they respect his right to have an opinion.

I do not think Rodgers's opinion is worth a hill of beans. He is a football player who mouthed off about "woke culture" and "crazed" groups, when he is really talking about his employer and public health professionals who have a responsibility to the common good to recommend treatment and behavior that will save lives.

Rodgers gets paid to play football and to make State Farm commercials, but that does not make him worthy to be listened to on health issues. I hope State Farm has released or will release stronger statements that encourage vaccinations because this squares with their mission to "support safer, stronger communities."

Catherine Stanford, Decatur

