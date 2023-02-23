So courtroom evidence has confirmed that top Fox News executives and celebrities knew the claims about Trump having the 2020 election stolen from him were lies. Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity knew it, but chose to lie about it to their viewers anyway.

Why?

Fox early on hitched its fortunes to the Trump train, and reporting honestly would have sent their faithful viewers scrambling. The toll on Fox’s power and income would be too great. So instead they played us for suckers, and vigorously promoted unsupported “facts” that divided our nation.

But the travesty doesn’t end there. Fox News was merely trumpeting a warped political view shared by much of today’s Trump-compliant Republican Party. Holding onto and gaining power trumps all else. We all know George Santos lied his way into Congress and would have been sanctioned and removed by a House speaker who didn’t so desperately need Santos’ vote. We know the GOP can’t shake off the scandal-plagued former president because he’s still perceived to be vital to its future.

Where are the party's profiles in courage? Thankfully, there are a few. For one, there’s Central Illinois’ own Adam Kinzinger, who at great personal cost stood up for the high ideals of public service and against the threats to our nation. Kinzinger, a loyal conservative, proved disloyal only to party leaders who had lost their focus on preserving this nation under God above all else.

These are not the observations of a raging liberal. I am a conservative Christian who has spent his life supporting Republicans, but who feels abandoned by a party that has drifted from its moorings. Until the GOP figures out that people like me seek principled governance and not obstructionist grandstanding, it does not deserve the vote of any of us.

Chuck Blystone, Normal