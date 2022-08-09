LETTER: When did we turn away from God?

I am writing this letter to correct Earl Rients on misquoting history in his letter ("Abortion divides our country," Aug. 3). Only 11 states seceded from the Union, not 13, to form the Confederacy. The South counted Missouri and Kentucky, two of the four border states, which allowed slavery, but they never seceded from the Union.

Second, I agree with Mr. Rients that we must follow the Constitution, which is exactly what the Supreme Court justices did. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that a woman has the right to an abortion. The Constitution supports our rights, not our views, as he stated.

I believe that when Roe v Wade was first enacted, a woman could not have an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. If a woman has an appointment for an abortion and is murdered beforehand, that person is charged with a double homicide-the mother and unborn infant. Does anyone not see the irony in this? When did we turn away from God and become an amoral society?

Dennis Cappitelli, Bloomington