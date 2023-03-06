When did we become radicalized?

The Sunday, Feb. 26, Pantagraph contained some interesting perspectives.

Rich Miller opined on outside influences creeping into non-partisan local elections like library and school boards using fear and misinformation. One sentence in the column struck me, “Local Republican Party organizations are also jumping into races, including in McLean County, which has become a hotbed of radicalization.”

How did we come to be viewed as a hotbed of radicalization by one of the most straight-shooting political reporters in the state? Perhaps it’s the vitriol spewed by insurrection radio or the muckraking blogger from Elsworth. Or Stan Nord’s attempt to disenfranchise Normal voters’ say in their city council by limiting their choice to one member from a ward every four years instead of three every two years and all six council members in the same four-year period. Maybe it’s the pothole-platform, anti-government crowd that tried to nominate slate candidates for non-existent offices in an effort to disrupt Normal’s government.

Yikes, Miller might be onto something.

Mike Matejka suggested that this community’s economic success has been built on “a thoughtful foundation with forward thinking local leaders.” He was spot on in the assertion that the coming local elections present “stark choices.”

I can’t imagine that there are many school districts around the state that have had to build as many facilities as Unit 5 in the last 30 years. Our tax rate reflects that need and the education rate has suffered because of it. The education rate is significantly lower than any other district in the county. I trust the board will offset the increased education rate with the impending reduction in the bond rate.

Supporting our students, teachers and the referendum is the right thing to do. Vote Yes. Voting for Adams, Pyle, Roser and Williams ensures that district leadership is in good hands.

Patrick Dullard, Normal