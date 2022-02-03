LETTER: When a lie becomes the truth

My father-in-law fought with the Third Armor Division during World War II. He landed the third day after D-Day. The water was still red from all the blood. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

After entering Germany, he helped liberate a concentration camp call Nordhausen in Germany. There were many pictures taken at the concentration camp. These are very disturbing and very uncomfortable to look at. One man told a lie that Germany was in the shape it was in was because of one group of people, the Jews. Germany was recovering from its lost in World War I and was suffering economic hardships. Because of one man's lie, 6 million Jews were murdered at the hands of the German Army.

Because of one man's lie that an election was stolen, his supporters storm our nation's capital injuring 140 police and damaged the building of our nation's capital. The insurrection was to overturn a free and fair election. "What happens when a lie becomes the truth?" All we have to do is look back at history.

Earl Rients, Pontiac

